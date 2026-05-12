Infinity Aviation Group Expands Private Jet FBO Network: Acquires Corporate Air in Vero Beach, FL

CHARLESTON, S.C. and VERO BEACH, Fla., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanding its FBO network into South Florida, Infinity Aviation today announced the acquisition of Corporate Air at Vero Beach, FL (VRB). The new Infinity Aviation Group FBO at VRB delivers a comprehensive suite of services, including on-site customs and hangaring along with general aviation and commercial fueling services.

“With the acquisition of the Corporate Air FBO, we are adding a key South Florida location to our growing network,” said Steven Levesque, CEO of Infinity Aviation Group. “Vero Beach offers outstanding infrastructure with extensive modern hangar space capable of accommodating heavy jets, and additional hangar capacity is on the way. We are confident our Vero Beach FBO will quickly become South Florida’s preferred destination for private jet travelers.”

The new Infinity Aviation FBO in Vero Beach has eight hangars totaling more than 106,500 sq. ft., capable of accommodating aircraft up to Global jet size, with the most recent hangars having just been completed in 2024. All hangars feature climate-controlled environments with 24/7 security. Situated immediately adjacent to the airport’s primary runway, the facility provides fast, direct access to its 350,000 sq. ft. ramp area and full ground support services.

The hangar facilities are complemented by a 5,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art FBO terminal, offering passengers and crew premium lounges, conference rooms, high-speed Wi-Fi, and a full range of amenities.

A full-service FBO, the Infinity Aviation Vero Beach location is staffed by an experienced team, ensuring aircraft remain flight-ready at all times. On-site U.S. Customs clearance further streamlines the experience for international travelers.

Vero Beach Regional Airport (VRB) is ideally situated as a convenient alternative to Palm Beach International and Stuart airports, offering the largest ramp space north of Miami and the capacity to accommodate the largest business aviation aircraft. VRB averages more than 560 flight operations daily, the majority of which are general aviation. The airport spans 1,707 acres and features three runways, with the longest stretching 7,314 feet.

In addition to VRB, Infinity Aviation operates an FBO in Nashua, NH (KASH), a public-use general aviation airport located 45 miles from downtown Boston.

Infinity Aviation Group differentiates itself through a long-term strategic vision focused on private jet facility and market development. The company acquires, enhances, and develops high-quality general aviation infrastructure — including FBOs and aircraft hangars — across key markets. Its management team of industry veterans is committed to a “high touch & high tech” service model built on lasting customer relationships. For more information, visit www.infinityaviationgroup.com.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications for Infinity Aviation Group

lisa@lchcommunications.com

516-643-1642