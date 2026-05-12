Narrathèque Launches a Multiplatform AI Chatbot That Turns Website Content into a Personalized AI Agent Available 24/7 in Under Five Minutes

Strasbourg, France, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Narrathèque, a French technology platform specializing in the simplified deployment of certified AI knowledge bases, today announces the full commercial launch of its AI Website Chatbot platform, enabling businesses of any size to create and deploy a personalized AI agent in under three minutes. Built on Narrathèque's proprietary Instant Knowledge Base technology, the solution delivers accurate, hallucination-free responses around the clock — powered exclusively by the content that the business itself provides and certifies.

Narratheque.io provides a no-code AI platform that allows businesses to build and deploy custom website chatbots trained on their own company knowledge.

Unlike generic AI assistants trained on unpredictable public datasets, Narrathèque's chatbot is strictly grounded in the user's own documents — automatic synchronization of web pages, PDFs, Word files, YouTube videos, and audio recordings. The system indexes this content automatically, then surfaces it through a conversational interface that responds only from verified sources, eliminating the hallucination risk that undermines trust in most AI deployments.

A Complete No-Code AI Integration for Every Business

Narrathèque's platform addresses one of the most persistent barriers to AI adoption: technical complexity. The setup workflow requires no developer resources. A business owner uploads their content, customizes the chatbot's tone and personality through a simple configuration panel, and receives an embeddable widget ready for deployment — all within minutes.

Key capabilities available at launch:

• Native WordPress Extension — Free for all subscribers, the plugin auto-syncs with the site's existing content and lets users configure language, tone, visual appearance, calls to action, and response behavior directly from the WordPress dashboard.

• Universal HTML Script — A single embeddable code snippet deploys the chatbot on any CMS or custom-built site, including Shopify, Webflow, and other proprietary platforms, as either a chat widget or a dedicated chat page.

• Expert Content Digital Twin — Authors, trainers, and consultants can assign a dedicated knowledge base to a shareable chatbot URL, giving their audience 24/7 access to their expertise without any manual intervention — a true digital twin.

• Full Analytics Dashboard — Chatbot owners receive a complete log of visitor queries, real-time alerts when questions go unanswered, and actionable insights to continuously enrich their knowledge base.

• Choice of LLM — As with all request types in Narrathèque, the chatbot administrator can choose from over twenty available language models based on speed, token consumption, or GDPR certification.

The Business Case for Customer Support Automation

The platform targets a fundamental operational challenge: businesses lose significant revenue and customer trust when queries go unanswered outside business hours. Narrathèque's chatbot operates continuously, drawing only from the organization's certified content to deliver accurate, consistent responses — whether fielding product questions on an e-commerce site, guiding employees through internal documentation, or supporting website visitors with real-time information pulled from a live WordPress database.

"Every business is sitting on a wealth of knowledge — manuals, FAQs, product documentation, training videos — that goes completely unused after business hours. Narrathèque exists to activate that knowledge as a permanent AI agent, in a matter of minutes, reliably and always available, speaking with your voice and staying within your facts."

— Michael, Founder of Narrathèque

Turning Knowledge into a Measurable, Monetizable Asset

Narrathèque has just integrated a tokenization layer that will allow knowledge base owners to be compensated based on the consumption of their content. Users will purchase credits to query a proprietary knowledge base, with proceeds flowing directly to the content creator. This system opens a new revenue stream for experts, researchers, writers, educators, and institutions whose intellectual assets are currently shared freely or locked away in stored documents.

Availability and Free Trial

Narrathèque's AI Website Chatbot platform is available immediately, with a 15-day free trial that gives businesses full access to the editor, the knowledge base builder, and the deployment tools — no credit card required. The trial is designed to demonstrate measurable ROI before any financial commitment is made.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. How much technical expertise is required to launch a Narrathèque chatbot?

Narrathèque chatbots are 100% plug-and-play. No coding is required. Users simply upload their sources — PDFs, URLs, videos, or audio recordings — and the system generates a fully embeddable chatbot in under three minutes.

Q2. Which types of content can I use to build my knowledge base?

Narrathèque supports virtually any digital source: documents (PDF, Docx), website links, YouTube videos, and audio recordings. The platform transcribes and indexes all content automatically, keeping the knowledge base current and accurate.

Q3. Can I customize the chatbot's behavior and tone?

Yes. Users can pre-prompt the chatbot with specific instructions, defining its personality, preferred language, response style, and the way it addresses their specific audience — from a concise technical support agent to a warm e-commerce advisor.

Q4. Is it possible to integrate the chatbot on any website?

Yes. Narrathèque provides both a native WordPress extension and a lightweight HTML script that embeds into any CMS — including PrestaShop, Shopify, and Webflow — or any custom-built site, as either a chat widget or a dedicated page.

Q5. What is the trial period for new users?

Narrathèque offers a 15-day free trial, giving businesses full access to build their first knowledge base, configure their chatbot, and measure the impact before making any financial commitment.

About Narrathèque

Narrathèque is a technology platform dedicated to making AI-powered knowledge accessible and reliable for every organization. Its multi-LLM platform enables businesses, educators, and subject-matter experts to build certified knowledge bases that power personalized chatbots — deployed on any website or shared as a standalone experience. Narrathèque's hallucination-free architecture ensures every response is grounded in content that the user has validated, building trust with audiences and eliminating the unpredictability of general-purpose language models. Company data is stored on sovereign servers located on the organization's own territory (France, Canada, and soon Switzerland) and is never used to train external models.









The platform helps automate customer support and sales by enabling AI agents to answer questions, guide buyers, and handle website conversations 24/7.

Press Inquiries

Anthony Gonnet

Press [at] nolimits-inc.com

https://narratheque.io