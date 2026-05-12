Habit Opens “Habit Ranch,” Bringing Its Housemade Ranch to Life with a Star of “Yellowstone” as Head Rancher

IRVINE, Calif., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habit just took its love of ranch to a whole new level by creating an entire destination dedicated to it.

Introducing Habit Ranch, a western town that turns the brand’s housemade ranch into a real-world experience. Here, fans of the great outdoors can enjoy wide open desert plains while dipping their tempura green beans into an unlimited supply of housemade ranch.

Habit Ranch opened May 5 just outside Joshua Tree, bringing Habit’s ranch obsession to life in the California desert. From ranch on tap in the saloon to a chapel where superfans can say their vows, the experience is packed with over-the-top ranch-fueled moments, with Yellowstone’s Ian Bohen welcoming an initial group of guests with his signature cowboy swagger as the official Habit Rancher.

Now, fans have the chance to step into it for themselves. For a limited time, they can enter to win the keys to Habit Ranch for a weekend with seven friends, giving one group full access to the property for a fully immersive stay.

For Bohen, it’s exactly the kind of place he’d want to spend time himself. “It’s a dream when the three things I love, housemade ranch, denim and the great outdoors, come together,” he said. “Out at Habit Ranch, we don’t do things halfway. You bring your crew, we hand you the keys, and what happens next is on you. It’s not your typical ranch experience. It’s a little wilder than that.”

Early guests have already checked into Habit Ranch, and moments from the ranch are beginning to spread across social, turning Habit Ranch into the kind of cultural moment people can’t stop posting about.

Ranch guests @alexaandlino shared videos from the ranch that generated more than 300,000 views across TikTok and IG, giving followers a peek inside the desert escape, from custom leather branding and ranch-making to a sunset dinner and late-night hangs around the property.

For guest Alexa Santamaria, the experience “felt like stepping into a Western movie,” from branding her own jacket to waking up with ranch stocked next to the bed, calling every detail “immersive and unforgettable.”

Lino Troisi said Habit Ranch “took the whole Western desert experience to another level,” highlighting the fresh food, sunset views, and hands-on moments throughout the stay as something he “will never forget.”

For those ready to live the ranch life at Habit Ranch, MyHabit members can enter through May 18, 2026 for a chance to win the keys for one unforgettable weekend with seven friends. Members will receive their unique entry link via email on May 12.* Not a MyHabit member? Sign up at habitburger.com/ranch to join MyHabit and receive your entry link.



*Giveaway package includes:

Two-night stay at Habit Ranch

Custom Merch: branded bag, flask, belt and ranch holster

Decorated train car (1 Queen bed) habit ranch themed mini fridge stocked with 4 bottles of Habit’s ranch

Chapel with custom Habit ranch decor

$500 Habit Gift Card

Saloon with exterior Habit Ranch signage

Front casita (1 Queen bed) with custom Habit Ranch decor

Back casita (1 King bed) with custom Habit Ranch decor

Main house: Primary bedroom with custom Habit Ranch bedding and mini fridge stocked with 4 bottles of Habit’s ranch





*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The Habit Burger & Grill Habit Ranch Sweepstakes is open to legal residents 50 U.S. and DC, who are 18 years of age or older (or 19 if resident of AL or NE) and are MyHabit rewards members at time of entry. Void where prohibited. Begins at 12:00:00 AM PDT on 5/12/26 and ends at 11:59:59 PM PDT on 5/18/26. Grand Prize winner and guests are solely responsible for all transportation costs. Transportation is not included as part of the Grand Prize. For Official Rules, how to enter, prize descriptions and odds disclosure, visit https://www.habitburger.com/ranch-sweepstakes-terms.

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About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill quickly gained a devoted following for its Charburgers, cooked to order over an open flame. Since then, the menu has grown far beyond burgers, offering a fresh take on Californian-inspired flavors. Guests can choose from a meaningful selection of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salad bowls topped with hot, chargrilled chicken, and creamy handspun shakes, all made fresh and cooked to order.

Habit has earned notable recognition over the years, including its Double Char being ranked #1 twice by USA Today 10Best*, its Tempura Green Beans named the #1 side twice by USA Today 10Best, and the brand itself recognized as the #1 Fast Casual Restaurant by USA Today 10Best. Its Chicken Club was also named the best grilled chicken sandwich by The Daily Meal. In addition, Habit Burger & Grill was featured in Newsweek’s America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023 and included in Thrillist’s roundup of Underrated Burger Chains That Need to Be in Every State.

Today, Habit has grown to nearly 400 restaurants across 15 states, along with 14 food trucks, continuing to serve bold, fresh flavors made to order. Learn more at www.habitburger.com.

Sources: USA Today 10Best , USA Today 10Best , The Daily Meal , Newsweek, The Daily Meal, Thrillist

Habit Press Contact: HBGMedia@yum.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5dc91b1-a6f2-42a3-8ea2-d9c4773650fa