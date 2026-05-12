Saucony® Appoints Wendy Kula as Chief Marketing Officer

Rockford, MI, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saucony, a global performance running and lifestyle brand, named Wendy Kula as chief marketing officer. In this role, Kula will lead Saucony’s global marketing organization and shape how the brand shows up across performance running, lifestyle, and culture as it continues to deepen its connection with runners worldwide.

Kula joins Saucony with more than two decades of experience building influential sport and consumer brands through consumer-led strategy and modern marketing. Most recently, she served as vice president of women’s brand marketing, North America, at Nike, where she led campaigns across sport, running, and training that helped inspire a new generation of athletes while supporting meaningful business growth.

“Wendy is a modern brand leader who understands how to build relevance with today’s runner while honoring what makes a performance brand credible,” said Rob Griffiths, President of Saucony. “She brings a strong point of view on culture, community, and storytelling, along with the ability to translate insight into action. Her leadership will be instrumental as we continue to evolve Saucony while staying rooted in running.”

At Saucony, Kula will oversee global brand marketing, digital marketing, creative, and go-to-market strategy. She will partner closely with product, sales, and direct-to-consumer teams to strengthen brand clarity, elevate storytelling, and support growth across key performance and lifestyle franchises.

Earlier in her career, Kula held senior marketing roles at Aerie and MISSION, where she helped build brand relevance through inclusive storytelling and community engagement. A former Stanford University lacrosse player, she brings a lifelong connection to sport and movement.

For more information, visit saucony.com.

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ABOUT SAUCONY

Saucony, the 'Original Running Brand' and a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:

WWW), is a leading global performance running brand that fuses innovation, style and

culture. Widely recognized for award-winning technologies including PWRRUNTM PB,

PWRRUN+TM, and SPEEDROLLTM, Saucony creates innovative technical and lifestyle footwear and apparel across Road, Trail and Originals. Founded in 1898, Saucony exists to inspire and enable people to live a better life through running culture, self-expression and their impact on the world. For more information, visit www.saucony.com.

ABOUT WOLVERINE WORLDWIDE

Founded in 1883, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) is one of the world’s leading designers, marketers, and licensors of branded casual footwear and apparel, performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel, kids’ footwear, industrial work boots and apparel, and uniform footwear. The Company’s portfolio includes Merrell®, Saucony®, Sweaty Betty®, Hush Puppies®, Wolverine®, Chaco®, Bates®, HYTEST®, and Stride Rite®. Wolverine Worldwide is also the global footwear licensee of the popular brands Cat® and Harley-Davidson®. Based in Rockford, Michigan, for more than 140 years, the Company's products are carried by leading retailers in the U.S. and globally in approximately 170 countries and territories. Wolverine Worldwide is a Great Place to Work® Certified™ company. For additional information, please visit our website, www.wolverineworldwide.com.

Contact Info



Abby Drapeau

abigail.drapeau@wwwinc.com

+1 978-500-7983

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