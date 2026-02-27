Saucony® Unveils "The Runners": A Meditation on Connection and Community

New York, NY, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saucony, a global performance running and lifestyle brand, today unveiled "The Runners," a meditative short film exploring the profound connections that unite us all. Building on the brand's guiding mantra of "Run as One," the film offers an unbroken visual journey through the people, products, and moments that define Saucony's commitment to its growing community.

The film made its debut last night at an invite-only world premiere at New York City's iconic Metrograph theater, bringing together brand partners, creative collaborators and members of its community, for a screening that mirrors the film's ethos of connection and shared experience. "The Runners" is now available to the public on YouTube (WATCH HERE).

"We wanted to create something that felt honest and meditative, something that captured the quiet power of connection that happens when people come together," said Gus Johnston, Creative Director at Saucony. "This isn't a marketing campaign, it's a reflection of who we are."

The film tells a story of pure human connection, a visual thread woven through the diverse individuals, experiences, and expressions that make up the Saucony community. From products and events to run crews, collaborations, and partnerships, the film serves as an allegory for everything Saucony creates: connected, purposeful, and unashamedly loyal to the sport and community it serves.

"Run as One has always been more than a tagline for us, it's the lens through which we make every decision," said Rob Griffiths, Brand President at Saucony. "'The Runners' captures the spirit of what we believe: that running is ultimately about the connections we forge, the communities we build, and the collective energy that propels us forward. Bringing our community together for last night's premiere at the Metrograph was a continuation of that philosophy, creating a moment where we could experience something meaningful, together. This film is a tribute to every runner who has ever felt that sense of belonging on the run."

The film marks the next chapter in Saucony's Run as One brand platform, which has guided the brand’s approach to product innovation, community engagement, and brand storytelling. For more information about Saucony, please visit www.saucony.com/en/runasone.

About Saucony: Saucony, the 'Original Running Brand' and a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), is a leading global performance running brand that fuses innovation, style and culture. Widely recognized for award-winning technologies including PWRRUN™ PB, PWRRUN+™, and SPEEDROLL™, Saucony creates innovative technical and lifestyle footwear and apparel across Road, Trail and Originals. Founded in 1898, Saucony exists to inspire and enable people to live a better life through running culture, self-expression, and their impact on the world. For more information, visit www.saucony.com.

