Hour Loop Reports First Quarter of 2026 Results

 | Source: Hour Loop, Inc. Hour Loop, Inc.

Continued Profitability Despite a Challenging Economic Environment

Redmond, WA, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOUR) (“Hour Loop” or the “Company”), a leading online retailer, announces its financial and operational results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Financial Highlights for First Quarter of 2026:

  • Net revenues increased 16% to $29.9 million, compared to $25.8 million in the year-ago period;
  • Net income increased to $0.82 million, compared to $0.65 million in the year-ago period; and
  • Cash used in operating activities was $2.2 million, compared to cash used in operating activities of $0.0 million in the year-ago period.

Management Commentary

“We are pleased to share our first quarter 2026 financial results as we kicked off the year with strong momentum,” said Sam Lai, CEO and interim CFO of Hour Loop. “Revenue grew 16% year-over-year, supported by solid demand, stronger execution and the continued strength of our operating strategy.”

“Gross margin was modestly lower compared to the year-ago period, primarily due to higher inbound costs and storage fees, as we took a more proactive approach to inventory purchasing following the discontinuation of the platform’s labeling service. While this approach resulted in higher inventory levels, we believe maintaining a stronger inventory position is important to supporting product availability and more stable sales performance over time.”

“We also remained disciplined in managing operating expenses, which increased only 12% year-over-year. This reflects our continued focus on operational efficiency and our ability to support business growth while maintaining cost control. While this strategy also resulted in a significant increase in inventory levels, we believe the enhanced inventory position supports improved product availability and more stable sales performance going forward.”

“We would like to thank our team members around the world for their continued dedication and contributions, as well as our shareholders for their continued trust and support. We remain focused on reinforcing the foundation we have built, while positioning the Company for future opportunities. We believe that everything we are doing today—strengthening our operations, improving efficiency, expanding opportunities and maintaining financial discipline—represents a critical building block for sustainable growth and long-term value creation.”

First Quarter of 2026 Financial Results

Net revenues in the first quarter of 2026 were $29.9 million, compared to $25.8 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily driven by expanded inventory availability, which supported improved product availability and sales execution.

Gross profit as a percentage of net revenues decreased to 53.5%, compared to 54.7% in the same period last year. The decrease was mainly driven by higher storage fees and inbound costs resulting from increased purchasing activity and a larger inventory base.

Operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues in the first quarter of 2026 decreased to 49.7%, compared to 51.2% in the same period last year. The decrease was mainly attributable to greater operating leverage and continued efficiency improvements.

Net income in the first quarter of 2026 was $0.82 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.65 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the same period last year. The increase was driven by increased costs and decreased expenses because of the reasons mentioned above.

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had $0.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $3.8 million as of December 31, 2025. This decrease was driven by payments to related parties and additional investment in inventory.

Full Year 2026 Financial Outlook

Hour Loop reaffirms its guidance for the full year, anticipating 2026 net revenue to be in the range of $143.0 million to $163.0 million, representing flat to 15% year-over-year growth. The Company continues to expect 2026 net income to be in the range of $0.75 million to $1.5 million.

About Hour Loop, Inc.

Hour Loop is an online retailer engaged in e-commerce retailing in the U.S. market. It has operated as a third-party seller on www.amazon.com and has sold merchandise on its website at www.hourloop.com since 2013. Hour Loop further expanded its operations to other marketplaces such as Walmart, eBay, and Etsy. To date, Hour Loop has generated practically all its revenue as a third-party seller on www.amazon.com and only a negligible amount of revenue from its own website and other marketplaces. Hour Loop manages more than 100,000 stock-keeping units (“SKUs”). Product categories include home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics. Hour Loop’s primary strategy is to bring most of its vendors’ product selections to the customers. It has advanced software that assists Hour Loop in identifying product gaps so it can keep such products in stock year-round, including the entirety of the last quarter (holiday season) of the calendar year. In upcoming years, Hour Loop plans to expand its business rapidly by increasing the number of business managers, vendors, and SKUs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to Hour Loop’s business strategy, product development and industry trends. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Hour Loop. While Hour Loop believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to Hour Loop on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those set forth in Hour Loop’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as the same may be updated from time to time. Thus, actual results could be materially different. Hour Loop undertakes no obligation to update these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Finance Department, Hour Loop, Inc.
finance@hourloop.com

HOUR LOOP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In U.S. Dollars, except for share and per share data)
As of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025
(Unaudited)

  March 31, 2026  December 31, 2025 
       
ASSETS        
Current assets        
Cash $992,886  $3,792,033 
Accounts receivable, net  865,136   235,959 
Inventory, net  21,087,764   18,298,935 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  815,044   619,261 
Total current assets  23,760,830   22,946,188 
         
Property and equipment, net  87,666   95,917 
Deferred tax assets  398,429   609,964 
Operating lease right-of-use lease assets  145,424   169,368 
Total non-current assets  631,519   875,249 
TOTAL ASSETS $24,392,349  $23,821,437 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable $9,784,011  $6,200,526 
Credit cards payable  3,068,467   3,707,976 
Short-term loan  626,076   637,348 
Operating lease liabilities-current  90,728   92,362 
Income taxes payable  105,962   51,147 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  764,060   2,226,387 
Due to related parties  2,060,418   3,810,418 
Total current liabilities  16,499,722   16,726,164 
         
Non-current liabilities        
Operating lease liabilities-non-current  60,081   83,271 
Deferred tax liabilities  17,822   18,143 
Total non-current liabilities  77,903   101,414 
Total liabilities  16,577,625   16,827,578 
Commitments and contingencies  -     
         
Stockholders’ equity        
Preferred stock: $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025  -   - 
Common stock: $0.0001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 35,183,890 and 35,176,320 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively  3,518   3,518 
Additional paid-in capital  5,877,682   5,862,683 
Retained earnings  1,933,156   1,109,674 
Accumulated other comprehensive income  368   17,984 
Total stockholders’ equity  7,814,724   6,993,859 
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $24,392,349  $23,821,437 


The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

HOUR LOOP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In U.S. Dollars, except for share and per share data)
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 and 2025
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2026  2025 
       
Revenues, net $29,930,342  $25,837,090 
Cost of revenues  (13,912,567)  (11,691,792)
Gross profit  16,017,775   14,145,298 
         
Operating expenses        
Selling and marketing  12,598,641   11,246,997 
General and administrative  2,277,006   1,977,436 
Total operating expenses  14,875,647   13,224,433 
         
Income from operations  1,142,128   920,865 
         
Other (expense) income        
Other (expense) income  (1,808)  301 
Interest expense  (33,938)  (47,055)
Other income  26,758   61,825 
Total other (expense) income, net  (8,988)  15,071 
         
Income before income taxes  1,133,140   935,936 
Income tax expense  (309,658)  (281,419)
         
Net income  823,482   654,517 
         
Other comprehensive loss        
Foreign currency translation adjustments  (17,616)  (13,536)
         
Total comprehensive income $805,866  $640,981 
         
Basic and diluted earnings per common share $0.02  $0.02 
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding  35,183,554   35,151,351 

  
The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

HOUR LOOP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In U.S. Dollars)
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 and 2025
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2026  2025 
       
Cash flows from operating activities        
Net income $823,482  $654,517 
Reconciliation of net income to net cash used in operating activities:        
Depreciation expenses  12,245   14,126 
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use lease assets  21,038   55,383 
Deferred tax assets  211,535   238,899 
Stock-based compensation  14,999   15,000 
Inventory allowance  409,455   497,347 
Unrealized foreign exchange gain  (35,568)  (24,826)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable  (629,177)  1,256,305 
Inventory  (3,198,284)  (1,746,197)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (195,783)  (286,791)
Accounts payable  3,583,485   2,683,231 
Credit cards payable  (639,509)  (985,515)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  (2,612,327)  (2,338,386)
Operating lease liabilities  (21,809)  (56,984)
Income taxes payable  54,815   - 
Net cash used in operating activities  (2,201,403)  (23,891)
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchases of property and equipment  (5,662)  (720)
Net cash used in investing activities  (5,662)  (720)
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Payments to related parties  (600,000)  (839,000)
Net cash used in financing activities  (600,000)  (839,000)
         
Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates  7,918   4,152 
         
Net change in cash  (2,799,147)  (859,459)
         
Cash at beginning of period  3,792,033   2,119,581 
         
Cash at end of period $992,886  $1,260,122 
         
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:        
Cash paid for interest $5,302  $4,986 
Cash paid for income tax $2,630  $6,230 


The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.


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Hour Loop Inc. NASDAQ: HOUR First Quarter of 2026 Results leading online retailer e-commerce retailing stock-keeping units
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