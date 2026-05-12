Hour Loop Reports First Quarter of 2026 Results

Continued Profitability Despite a Challenging Economic Environment

Redmond, WA, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOUR) (“Hour Loop” or the “Company”), a leading online retailer, announces its financial and operational results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Financial Highlights for First Quarter of 2026:

Net revenues increased 16% to $29.9 million, compared to $25.8 million in the year-ago period;

Net income increased to $0.82 million, compared to $0.65 million in the year-ago period; and

Cash used in operating activities was $2.2 million, compared to cash used in operating activities of $0.0 million in the year-ago period.



Management Commentary

“We are pleased to share our first quarter 2026 financial results as we kicked off the year with strong momentum,” said Sam Lai, CEO and interim CFO of Hour Loop. “Revenue grew 16% year-over-year, supported by solid demand, stronger execution and the continued strength of our operating strategy.”



“Gross margin was modestly lower compared to the year-ago period, primarily due to higher inbound costs and storage fees, as we took a more proactive approach to inventory purchasing following the discontinuation of the platform’s labeling service. While this approach resulted in higher inventory levels, we believe maintaining a stronger inventory position is important to supporting product availability and more stable sales performance over time.”



“We also remained disciplined in managing operating expenses, which increased only 12% year-over-year. This reflects our continued focus on operational efficiency and our ability to support business growth while maintaining cost control. While this strategy also resulted in a significant increase in inventory levels, we believe the enhanced inventory position supports improved product availability and more stable sales performance going forward.”



“We would like to thank our team members around the world for their continued dedication and contributions, as well as our shareholders for their continued trust and support. We remain focused on reinforcing the foundation we have built, while positioning the Company for future opportunities. We believe that everything we are doing today—strengthening our operations, improving efficiency, expanding opportunities and maintaining financial discipline—represents a critical building block for sustainable growth and long-term value creation.”

First Quarter of 2026 Financial Results



Net revenues in the first quarter of 2026 were $29.9 million, compared to $25.8 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily driven by expanded inventory availability, which supported improved product availability and sales execution.

Gross profit as a percentage of net revenues decreased to 53.5%, compared to 54.7% in the same period last year. The decrease was mainly driven by higher storage fees and inbound costs resulting from increased purchasing activity and a larger inventory base.

Operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues in the first quarter of 2026 decreased to 49.7%, compared to 51.2% in the same period last year. The decrease was mainly attributable to greater operating leverage and continued efficiency improvements.

Net income in the first quarter of 2026 was $0.82 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.65 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the same period last year. The increase was driven by increased costs and decreased expenses because of the reasons mentioned above.

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had $0.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $3.8 million as of December 31, 2025. This decrease was driven by payments to related parties and additional investment in inventory.

Full Year 2026 Financial Outlook

Hour Loop reaffirms its guidance for the full year, anticipating 2026 net revenue to be in the range of $143.0 million to $163.0 million, representing flat to 15% year-over-year growth. The Company continues to expect 2026 net income to be in the range of $0.75 million to $1.5 million.

About Hour Loop, Inc.

Hour Loop is an online retailer engaged in e-commerce retailing in the U.S. market. It has operated as a third-party seller on www.amazon.com and has sold merchandise on its website at www.hourloop.com since 2013. Hour Loop further expanded its operations to other marketplaces such as Walmart, eBay, and Etsy. To date, Hour Loop has generated practically all its revenue as a third-party seller on www.amazon.com and only a negligible amount of revenue from its own website and other marketplaces. Hour Loop manages more than 100,000 stock-keeping units (“SKUs”). Product categories include home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics. Hour Loop’s primary strategy is to bring most of its vendors’ product selections to the customers. It has advanced software that assists Hour Loop in identifying product gaps so it can keep such products in stock year-round, including the entirety of the last quarter (holiday season) of the calendar year. In upcoming years, Hour Loop plans to expand its business rapidly by increasing the number of business managers, vendors, and SKUs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to Hour Loop’s business strategy, product development and industry trends. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Hour Loop. While Hour Loop believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to Hour Loop on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those set forth in Hour Loop’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as the same may be updated from time to time. Thus, actual results could be materially different. Hour Loop undertakes no obligation to update these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Finance Department, Hour Loop, Inc.

finance@hourloop.com

HOUR LOOP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In U.S. Dollars, except for share and per share data)

As of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025

(Unaudited)

March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 992,886 $ 3,792,033 Accounts receivable, net 865,136 235,959 Inventory, net 21,087,764 18,298,935 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 815,044 619,261 Total current assets 23,760,830 22,946,188 Property and equipment, net 87,666 95,917 Deferred tax assets 398,429 609,964 Operating lease right-of-use lease assets 145,424 169,368 Total non-current assets 631,519 875,249 TOTAL ASSETS $ 24,392,349 $ 23,821,437 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 9,784,011 $ 6,200,526 Credit cards payable 3,068,467 3,707,976 Short-term loan 626,076 637,348 Operating lease liabilities-current 90,728 92,362 Income taxes payable 105,962 51,147 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 764,060 2,226,387 Due to related parties 2,060,418 3,810,418 Total current liabilities 16,499,722 16,726,164 Non-current liabilities Operating lease liabilities-non-current 60,081 83,271 Deferred tax liabilities 17,822 18,143 Total non-current liabilities 77,903 101,414 Total liabilities 16,577,625 16,827,578 Commitments and contingencies - Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock: $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 - - Common stock: $0.0001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 35,183,890 and 35,176,320 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 3,518 3,518 Additional paid-in capital 5,877,682 5,862,683 Retained earnings 1,933,156 1,109,674 Accumulated other comprehensive income 368 17,984 Total stockholders’ equity 7,814,724 6,993,859 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 24,392,349 $ 23,821,437



The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

HOUR LOOP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In U.S. Dollars, except for share and per share data)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 and 2025

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Revenues, net $ 29,930,342 $ 25,837,090 Cost of revenues (13,912,567 ) (11,691,792 ) Gross profit 16,017,775 14,145,298 Operating expenses Selling and marketing 12,598,641 11,246,997 General and administrative 2,277,006 1,977,436 Total operating expenses 14,875,647 13,224,433 Income from operations 1,142,128 920,865 Other (expense) income Other (expense) income (1,808 ) 301 Interest expense (33,938 ) (47,055 ) Other income 26,758 61,825 Total other (expense) income, net (8,988 ) 15,071 Income before income taxes 1,133,140 935,936 Income tax expense (309,658 ) (281,419 ) Net income 823,482 654,517 Other comprehensive loss Foreign currency translation adjustments (17,616 ) (13,536 ) Total comprehensive income $ 805,866 $ 640,981 Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 0.02 $ 0.02 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 35,183,554 35,151,351



The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

HOUR LOOP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In U.S. Dollars)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 and 2025

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 823,482 $ 654,517 Reconciliation of net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation expenses 12,245 14,126 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use lease assets 21,038 55,383 Deferred tax assets 211,535 238,899 Stock-based compensation 14,999 15,000 Inventory allowance 409,455 497,347 Unrealized foreign exchange gain (35,568 ) (24,826 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (629,177 ) 1,256,305 Inventory (3,198,284 ) (1,746,197 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (195,783 ) (286,791 ) Accounts payable 3,583,485 2,683,231 Credit cards payable (639,509 ) (985,515 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (2,612,327 ) (2,338,386 ) Operating lease liabilities (21,809 ) (56,984 ) Income taxes payable 54,815 - Net cash used in operating activities (2,201,403 ) (23,891 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (5,662 ) (720 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,662 ) (720 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments to related parties (600,000 ) (839,000 ) Net cash used in financing activities (600,000 ) (839,000 ) Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates 7,918 4,152 Net change in cash (2,799,147 ) (859,459 ) Cash at beginning of period 3,792,033 2,119,581 Cash at end of period $ 992,886 $ 1,260,122 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 5,302 $ 4,986 Cash paid for income tax $ 2,630 $ 6,230



The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.