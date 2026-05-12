Astera Labs Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Conference Participation

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astera Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALAB), a leader in semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for rack-scale AI infrastructure, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming financial conferences during the second quarter of 2026:

J.P. Morgan 2026 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 19 th in Boston. Astera Labs’ presentation is scheduled for 10:05 am ET.

in Boston. Astera Labs’ presentation is scheduled for 10:05 am ET. TD Cowen's 54th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 27 th in New York. Astera Labs’ presentation is scheduled for 10:15 am ET.

in New York. Astera Labs’ presentation is scheduled for 10:15 am ET. 2026 Evercore Global TMT Conference on June 3rd in San Francisco. Astera Labs’ presentation is scheduled for 10:50 am PT.





A webcast of these sessions will be made available on Astera Labs’ investor relations website at https://ir.asteralabs.com.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs (Nasdaq: ALAB) provides rack-scale AI infrastructure through purpose-built connectivity solutions. By collaborating with hyperscalers and ecosystem partners, Astera Labs enables organizations to unlock the full potential of modern AI. Astera Labs' Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates CXL®, Ethernet, NVLink Fusion, PCIe®, and UALink™ semiconductor-based technologies with the company's COSMOS software suite to unify diverse components into cohesive, flexible systems that deliver end-to-end scale-up and scale-out connectivity. The company's custom connectivity solutions business complements its standards-based portfolio, enabling customers to deploy tailored architectures to meet their unique infrastructure requirements. Discover more at www.asteralabs.com.

IR CONTACT: Leslie Green

leslie.green@asteralabs.com