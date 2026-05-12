Ring Energy Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $60,000,000 of shares of its common stock (the “Offering”). The Company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $9,000,000 of shares of its common stock upon the same terms. The Offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for the repayment of outstanding borrowings under its senior secured revolving credit facility. The Company intends to use any remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Mizuho, BofA Securities and Raymond James are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus filed as part of an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Form S-3. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the Offering, as well as copies of the final prospectus supplement, once available, may be obtained on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or by contacting Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Attention: Equity Capital Markets Desk, at 1271 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10020, or by email at US-ECM@mizuhogroup.com, or BofA Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com, or Raymond James & Associates, Inc., at 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, Florida 33716, Attention: Equity Syndicate, by calling toll-free at 1-800-248-8863, or emailing at prospectus@raymondjames.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy or an offer to purchase or sell any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Ring Energy, Inc.

Ring Energy, Inc. is a growth oriented independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company based in The Woodlands, Texas, engaged in oil and natural gas development, production, acquisition, and exploration activities currently focused in the Permian Basin of Texas. Its drilling operations target the oil and liquids rich producing formations in the Northwest Shelf and the Central Basin Platform, in the Permian Basin in Texas.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the consummation of the Offering and the expected use of proceeds therefrom. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “plan,” “pursue,” “target,” “continue,” “potential,” “guidance,” “project,” “strategy,” “objectives,” “opportunity” or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve a wide variety of risks and uncertainties, and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company’s business strategy, prospects, expected future reserves, production, financial position, revenues, earnings, costs, capital expenditures and debt levels of the Company, and plans and objectives of management for future operations. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and analyses made by Ring and its management in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors appropriate under the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform to expectations is subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and its other SEC filings. Ring undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact Information

Sonu Johl

EVP, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Email: sjohl@ringenergy.com