Canon Publishes Integrated Report 2026

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Inc., the parent company of Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced that it has published the Canon Integrated Report 2026 on its corporate website. The report is designed to help investors and other stakeholders achieve a greater understanding of Canon’s management policies and the story behind its long-term value creation process.

The Integrated Report outlines Canon’s management plan and the strategies of each business aimed at achieving that plan, as well as the financial, human resources, research and development, and intellectual property strategies that support their execution. It also consolidates information related to ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) initiatives and presents the company’s efforts to enhance corporate value over the medium-to long-term.

The 2026 edition focuses on the “Excellent Global Corporation Plan Phase VII (2026-2030),” the newly added five-year chapter to Canon Group’s long-term management plan which began this year. It describes CEO Fujio Mitarai’s detailed intention and aim behind the formulation of this plan while explaining the goals for 2030 and strategies for achieving them, as well as Canon’s vision for the next five years.

The newest version of Canon’s Integrated Report can be downloaded from the Investor Relations page on the Canon Global website by clicking the following link: https://global.canon/en/ir/library/integrated.html .

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2025 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 42 consecutive years.1 Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa .

1. Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.