Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2026 and Declares Quarterly Dividend

 | Source: Constellation Software Inc. Constellation Software Inc.

TORONTO, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) (“Constellation” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 and declared a $1.00 per share dividend payable on July 10, 2026 to all common shareholders of record at close of business on June 19, 2026. This dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Please note that all dollar amounts referred to in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and the accompanying notes, our Management Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and with our annual Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and our annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company’s website www.csisoftware.com. Additional information about the Company is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com

Q1 2026 Headlines:

  • Revenue increased 20% (6% organic growth, 2% after adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rates) to $3,181 million compared to $2,654 million in Q1 2025.
  • Net income attributable to common shareholders was $367 million for Q1 2026 ($17.32 on a diluted per share basis), compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $136 million ($6.41 on a diluted per share basis) in Q1 2025.
  • A number of acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of $697 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $112 million resulting in total consideration of $809 million.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) were $897 million, an increase of 9%, or $70 million, compared to $827 million for the comparable period in 2025.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) were $733 million, an increase of 44%, or $223 million, compared to $510 million for the comparable period in 2025.
  • Subsequent to March 31, 2026, the Company completed or has open commitments to acquire a number of businesses for aggregate cash consideration of $627 million on closing plus total estimated deferred payments of $159 million for total consideration of $786 million.

Total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was $3,181 million, an increase of 20%, or $527 million, compared to $2,654 million for the comparable period in 2025. The increase is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 6% in the quarter, 2% after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business. For acquired companies, organic growth is calculated as the difference between actual revenues achieved by each company in the financial period following acquisition compared to the estimated revenues they achieved in the corresponding financial period preceding the date of acquisition by Constellation. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

The net income attributable to common shareholders of CSI for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was $367 million compared to $136 million for the same period in 2025. On a per share basis this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of $17.32 in the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to $6.41 for the same period in 2025.   There was no change in the number of shares outstanding.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, CFO increased $70 million to $897 million compared to $827 million for the same period in 2025 representing an increase of 9%.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, FCFA2S increased $223 million to $733 million compared to $510 million for the same period in 2025 representing an increase of 44%.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Constellation or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Constellation assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on debt, debt transaction costs, payments of lease obligations, the IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received, and the proceeds from sale of interest rate caps. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. We believe that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if we do not make any acquisitions, or investments, and do not repay any debts. While we could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, our objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet our hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

  Three months ended March 31,  
  2026 2025   
 ($ in millions) 
      
Net cash flows from operating activities 897 827   
Adjusted for:     
Interest paid on lease obligations (4)(4)  
Interest paid on debt (61)(62)  
Debt transaction costs (1)(0)  
Payments of lease obligations (38)(31)  
IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge 76 (94)  
Property and equipment purchased (19)(15)  
Interest and dividends received 12 11   
      
  863 632   
Less amount attributable to     
Non-controlling interests (130)(121)  
      
Free cash flow available to shareholders 733 510   
      
Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.     
      


About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:

Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-9677
info@csisoftware.com
www.csisoftware.com 

SOURCE: CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. 

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. 
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position 
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
          
Unaudited       
        March 31, 2026December 31, 2025
          
Assets       
          
Current assets:       
 Cash and cash equivalents   $3,010$3,089
 Accounts receivable     1,630 1,467
 Unbilled revenue     478 450
 Inventories      83 66
 Other assets     755 726
         5,956 5,798
          
Non-current assets:      
 Property and equipment    239 241
 Right of use assets     390 384
 Deferred income taxes    369 355
 Investments in associates    683 655
 Other assets     425 345
 Intangible assets 8,907 8,388
         11,013 10,368
          
Total assets     $16,969$16,167
          
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   
          
Current liabilities:      
 Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc.$-$-
 Liability of CSI under the IRGA    655 775
 Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 585 591
 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   1,759 1,941
 Dividends payable     21 21
 Deferred revenue     2,891 2,215
 Provisions      17 17
 Acquisition holdback payables    238 218
 Lease obligations     149 141
 Income taxes payable    217 150
         6,532 6,069
          
Non-current liabilities:      
 Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 1,480 1,489
 Liability of CSI under the IRGA    478 458
 Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 1,925 2,051
 Deferred income taxes    935 890
 Acquisition holdback payables    234 208
 Lease obligations     289 282
 Other liabilities     487 451
         5,828 5,830
          
Total liabilities      12,360 11,899
          
          
Shareholders' equity:      
 Capital stock     99 99
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 98 130
 Retained earnings     3,687 3,347
 Non-controlling interests    725 692
         4,609 4,267
          
          
          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity  $16,969$16,167
          



CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.    
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (loss)    
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
          
     
Unaudited       
       Three months ended March 31,
        2026   2025 
          
          
Revenue       
License    $91  $96 
Professional services    546   487 
Hardware and other    100   74 
Maintenance and other recurring  2,444   1,996 
        3,181   2,654 
          
Expenses       
Staff     1,687   1,412 
Hardware     57   40 
Third party license, maintenance and professional services  312   254 
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment  159   131 
Professional fees    64   47 
Other, net     87   70 
Depreciation     55   46 
Amortization of intangible assets  326   272 
        2,745   2,272 
          
          
Foreign exchange loss (gain)   (45)  32 
IRGA/TSS Membership liability revaluation charge  (76)  94 
Finance and other expense (income)  (15)  (80)
Share in net (income) loss of equity investee  (10)  0 
Bargain purchase gain    0   - 
Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets  8   3 
Finance costs     81   71 
        (58)  119 
          
Income (loss) before income taxes  493   262 
          
Current income tax expense (recovery)  172   137 
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)  (78)  (49)
Income tax expense (recovery)  93   89 
          
Net income (loss)    400   174 
          
Net income (loss) attributable to:    
Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc.  367   136 
Non-controlling interests    33   38 
Net income (loss)    400   174 
          
Earnings per common share of Constellation Software Inc.    
Basic and diluted
   $17.32  $6.41 
          
          



CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.     
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (loss)     
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) 
           
      
Unaudited        
       Three months ended March 31, 
        2026   2025 
           
Net income (loss)   $400  $174 
           
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):     
           
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax  (37)  79 
           
Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss):     
           
Changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI  -   120 
           
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax  (37)  199 
           
Total comprehensive income (loss) $363  $372 
           
Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:     
Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc.  (32)  139 
Non-controlling interests    (5)  60 
Total other comprehensive income (loss)  $(37) $199 
           
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:     
Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc.  335   275 
Non-controlling interests    28   97 
Total comprehensive income (loss)  $363  $372 



CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.      
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity    
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
         
Unaudited       
Three months ended March 31, 2026      
   Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI  
   Capital
stock		Accumulated
other comprehensive
income (loss)		Retained
earnings		TotalNon-controlling
interests		Total equity
         
Balance at January 1, 2026$99$130 $3,347 $3,576 $692 $4,267 
         
Total comprehensive income (loss):      
         
Net income (loss) - -  367  367  33  400 
         
Other comprehensive income (loss)      
         
Foreign currency translation differences from      
 foreign operations and other, net of tax and      
 changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI - (32) -  (32) (5) (37)
         
       
Total other comprehensive income (loss) - (32) -  (32) (5) (37)
         
Total comprehensive income (loss) - (32) 367  335  28  363 
         
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity      
         
Other movements in non-controlling interests - -  (5) (5) 5  0 
         
Dividends to shareholders of the Company - -  (21) (21) -  (21)
         
Balance at March 31, 2026$99$98 $3,687 $3,884 $725 $4,609 
         



CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.      
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity    
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
         
Unaudited       
Three months ended March 31, 2025      
         
   Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI  
   Capital
stock		Accumulated
other comprehensive
income (loss)		Retained
earnings		TotalNon-controlling
interests		Total equity
         
Balance at January 1, 2025$99$(224)$2,919 $2,795 $493 $3,288 
         
Total comprehensive income (loss):      
         
Net income (loss) - -  136  136  38  174 
         
Other comprehensive income (loss)      
         
Foreign currency translation differences from      
 foreign operations and other, net of tax - 139  -  139  60  199 
         
Total other comprehensive income (loss) - 139  -  139  60  199 
         
Total comprehensive income (loss) - 139  136  275  97  372 
         
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity      
         
Other movements in non-controlling interests - -  (4) (4) 4  (0)
         
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - -  -  -  (0) (0)
         
Dividends to shareholders of the Company  -  (21) (21) -  (21)
         
Balance at March 31, 2025$99$(85)$3,030 $3,045 $594 $3,639 
         



CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.     
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows    
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
           
           
Unaudited       
        Three months ended March 31,
         2026   2025 
           
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:    
 Net income (loss)    400   174 
 Adjustments for:      
  Depreciation    55   46 
  Amortization of intangible assets  326   272 
  IRGA/TSS Membership liability revaluation charge  (76)  94 
  Finance and other expense (income)  (15)  (80)
  Share in net (income) loss of equity investee   (10)  0 
  Bargain purchase (gain)  0   - 
  Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets   8   3 
  Finance costs    81   71 
  Income tax expense (recovery)  93   89 
  Foreign exchange loss (gain)  (45)  32 
  Depreciation of third party costs   4   5 
 Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities    
  exclusive of effects of business combinations  185   231 
 Transaction costs associated with equity securities classified as FVOCI   -   (2)
 Income taxes paid  (107)  (107)
 Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities  897   827 
           
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:    
 Interest paid on lease obligations   (4)  (4)
 Interest paid on debt   (61)  (62)
 Increase (decrease) in Topicus revolving credit debt facility without recourse to CSI  (286)  31 
 Proceeds from issuance of debt facilities without recourse to CSI  244   27 
 Repayments of debt facilities without recourse to CSI  (73)  (30)
 Other financing activities  4   (1)
 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests  -   (0)
 Debt transaction costs  (1)  (0)
 Payments of lease obligations, net of sublease receipts   (38)  (31)
 Dividends paid to common shareholders of the Company  (21)  (21)
 Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities  (236)  (91)
           
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:    
 Acquisition of businesses  (697)  (94)
 Cash obtained with acquired businesses   77   11 
 Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts  (69)  (16)
 Purchases of investments and other assets   (32)  (175)
 Decrease (increase) in restricted cash   1   7 
 Interest, dividends and other proceeds received  12   11 
 Property and equipment purchased  (19)  (15)
 Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities  (726)  (271)
           
Effect of foreign currency on    
 cash and cash equivalents  (13)  33 
           
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  (78)  497 
           
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period $3,089  $1,980 
           
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $3,010  $2,477 
           

1. See Non-IFRS measures.


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