Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2026 and Declares Quarterly Dividend

TORONTO, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) (“Constellation” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 and declared a $1.00 per share dividend payable on July 10, 2026 to all common shareholders of record at close of business on June 19, 2026. This dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Please note that all dollar amounts referred to in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and the accompanying notes, our Management Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and with our annual Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and our annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company’s website www.csisoftware.com. Additional information about the Company is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com

Q1 2026 Headlines:

Revenue increased 20% (6% organic growth, 2% after adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rates) to $3,181 million compared to $2,654 million in Q1 2025.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $367 million for Q1 2026 ($17.32 on a diluted per share basis), compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $136 million ($6.41 on a diluted per share basis) in Q1 2025.

A number of acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of $697 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $112 million resulting in total consideration of $809 million.

Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) were $897 million, an increase of 9%, or $70 million, compared to $827 million for the comparable period in 2025.

Free cash flow available to shareholders 1 (“FCFA2S”) were $733 million, an increase of 44%, or $223 million, compared to $510 million for the comparable period in 2025.

(“FCFA2S”) were $733 million, an increase of 44%, or $223 million, compared to $510 million for the comparable period in 2025. Subsequent to March 31, 2026, the Company completed or has open commitments to acquire a number of businesses for aggregate cash consideration of $627 million on closing plus total estimated deferred payments of $159 million for total consideration of $786 million.



Total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was $3,181 million, an increase of 20%, or $527 million, compared to $2,654 million for the comparable period in 2025. The increase is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 6% in the quarter, 2% after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business. For acquired companies, organic growth is calculated as the difference between actual revenues achieved by each company in the financial period following acquisition compared to the estimated revenues they achieved in the corresponding financial period preceding the date of acquisition by Constellation. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

The net income attributable to common shareholders of CSI for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was $367 million compared to $136 million for the same period in 2025. On a per share basis this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of $17.32 in the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to $6.41 for the same period in 2025. There was no change in the number of shares outstanding.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, CFO increased $70 million to $897 million compared to $827 million for the same period in 2025 representing an increase of 9%.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, FCFA2S increased $223 million to $733 million compared to $510 million for the same period in 2025 representing an increase of 44%.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Constellation or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Constellation assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on debt, debt transaction costs, payments of lease obligations, the IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received, and the proceeds from sale of interest rate caps. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. We believe that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if we do not make any acquisitions, or investments, and do not repay any debts. While we could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, our objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet our hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

Three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 ($ in millions) Net cash flows from operating activities 897 827 Adjusted for: Interest paid on lease obligations (4 ) (4 ) Interest paid on debt (61 ) (62 ) Debt transaction costs (1 ) (0 ) Payments of lease obligations (38 ) (31 ) IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge 76 (94 ) Property and equipment purchased (19 ) (15 ) Interest and dividends received 12 11 863 632 Less amount attributable to Non-controlling interests (130 ) (121 ) Free cash flow available to shareholders 733 510 Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.





About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:

Jamal Baksh

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 861-9677

info@csisoftware.com

www.csisoftware.com

SOURCE: CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,010 $ 3,089 Accounts receivable 1,630 1,467 Unbilled revenue 478 450 Inventories 83 66 Other assets 755 726 5,956 5,798 Non-current assets: Property and equipment 239 241 Right of use assets 390 384 Deferred income taxes 369 355 Investments in associates 683 655 Other assets 425 345 Intangible assets 8,907 8,388 11,013 10,368 Total assets $ 16,969 $ 16,167 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc. $ - $ - Liability of CSI under the IRGA 655 775 Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 585 591 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,759 1,941 Dividends payable 21 21 Deferred revenue 2,891 2,215 Provisions 17 17 Acquisition holdback payables 238 218 Lease obligations 149 141 Income taxes payable 217 150 6,532 6,069 Non-current liabilities: Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 1,480 1,489 Liability of CSI under the IRGA 478 458 Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 1,925 2,051 Deferred income taxes 935 890 Acquisition holdback payables 234 208 Lease obligations 289 282 Other liabilities 487 451 5,828 5,830 Total liabilities 12,360 11,899 Shareholders' equity: Capital stock 99 99 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 98 130 Retained earnings 3,687 3,347 Non-controlling interests 725 692 4,609 4,267 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 16,969 $ 16,167







CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (loss) (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 Revenue License $ 91 $ 96 Professional services 546 487 Hardware and other 100 74 Maintenance and other recurring 2,444 1,996 3,181 2,654 Expenses Staff 1,687 1,412 Hardware 57 40 Third party license, maintenance and professional services 312 254 Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 159 131 Professional fees 64 47 Other, net 87 70 Depreciation 55 46 Amortization of intangible assets 326 272 2,745 2,272 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (45 ) 32 IRGA/TSS Membership liability revaluation charge (76 ) 94 Finance and other expense (income) (15 ) (80 ) Share in net (income) loss of equity investee (10 ) 0 Bargain purchase gain 0 - Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets 8 3 Finance costs 81 71 (58 ) 119 Income (loss) before income taxes 493 262 Current income tax expense (recovery) 172 137 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (78 ) (49 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 93 89 Net income (loss) 400 174 Net income (loss) attributable to: Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc. 367 136 Non-controlling interests 33 38 Net income (loss) 400 174 Earnings per common share of Constellation Software Inc. Basic and diluted

$ 17.32 $ 6.41







CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (loss) (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 Net income (loss) $ 400 $ 174 Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss): Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax (37 ) 79 Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss): Changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI - 120 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax (37 ) 199 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 363 $ 372 Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc. (32 ) 139 Non-controlling interests (5 ) 60 Total other comprehensive income (loss) $ (37 ) $ 199 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc. 335 275 Non-controlling interests 28 97 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 363 $ 372







CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended March 31, 2026 Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI Capital

stock Accumulated

other comprehensive

income (loss) Retained

earnings Total Non-controlling

interests Total equity Balance at January 1, 2026 $ 99 $ 130 $ 3,347 $ 3,576 $ 692 $ 4,267 Total comprehensive income (loss): Net income (loss) - - 367 367 33 400 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax and changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI - (32 ) - (32 ) (5 ) (37 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) - (32 ) - (32 ) (5 ) (37 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) - (32 ) 367 335 28 363 Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Other movements in non-controlling interests - - (5 ) (5 ) 5 0 Dividends to shareholders of the Company - - (21 ) (21 ) - (21 ) Balance at March 31, 2026 $ 99 $ 98 $ 3,687 $ 3,884 $ 725 $ 4,609







CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended March 31, 2025 Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI Capital

stock Accumulated

other comprehensive

income (loss) Retained

earnings Total Non-controlling

interests Total equity Balance at January 1, 2025 $ 99 $ (224 ) $ 2,919 $ 2,795 $ 493 $ 3,288 Total comprehensive income (loss): Net income (loss) - - 136 136 38 174 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax - 139 - 139 60 199 Total other comprehensive income (loss) - 139 - 139 60 199 Total comprehensive income (loss) - 139 136 275 97 372 Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Other movements in non-controlling interests - - (4 ) (4 ) 4 (0 ) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - - - - (0 ) (0 ) Dividends to shareholders of the Company - (21 ) (21 ) - (21 ) Balance at March 31, 2025 $ 99 $ (85 ) $ 3,030 $ 3,045 $ 594 $ 3,639







CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 Cash flows from (used in) operating activities: Net income (loss) 400 174 Adjustments for: Depreciation 55 46 Amortization of intangible assets 326 272 IRGA/TSS Membership liability revaluation charge (76 ) 94 Finance and other expense (income) (15 ) (80 ) Share in net (income) loss of equity investee (10 ) 0 Bargain purchase (gain) 0 - Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets 8 3 Finance costs 81 71 Income tax expense (recovery) 93 89 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (45 ) 32 Depreciation of third party costs 4 5 Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations 185 231 Transaction costs associated with equity securities classified as FVOCI - (2 ) Income taxes paid (107 ) (107 ) Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 897 827 Cash flows from (used in) financing activities: Interest paid on lease obligations (4 ) (4 ) Interest paid on debt (61 ) (62 ) Increase (decrease) in Topicus revolving credit debt facility without recourse to CSI (286 ) 31 Proceeds from issuance of debt facilities without recourse to CSI 244 27 Repayments of debt facilities without recourse to CSI (73 ) (30 ) Other financing activities 4 (1 ) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - (0 ) Debt transaction costs (1 ) (0 ) Payments of lease obligations, net of sublease receipts (38 ) (31 ) Dividends paid to common shareholders of the Company (21 ) (21 ) Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities (236 ) (91 ) Cash flows from (used in) investing activities: Acquisition of businesses (697 ) (94 ) Cash obtained with acquired businesses 77 11 Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts (69 ) (16 ) Purchases of investments and other assets (32 ) (175 ) Decrease (increase) in restricted cash 1 7 Interest, dividends and other proceeds received 12 11 Property and equipment purchased (19 ) (15 ) Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (726 ) (271 ) Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents (13 ) 33 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (78 ) 497 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period $ 3,089 $ 1,980 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 3,010 $ 2,477

1. See Non-IFRS measures.