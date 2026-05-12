Banzai to Host First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call on Friday, May 15, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

SEATTLE, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI) (“Banzai” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered sales and marketing technology company, will hold a conference call on Friday, May 15, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, as well as review ongoing initiatives and anticipated milestones.

Banzai Founder & CEO Joe Davy and CFO Dean Ditto will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the Company’s website here.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Friday, May 15, 2026 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) Webcast Registration: https://my.demio.com/ref/YnxoICmUaK7K8r8E





A replay of the webcast and the presentation utilized during the call will be available in the Company’s investor relations section here.

About Banzai

Banzai is a marketing technology company that provides AI-enabled marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. On a mission to help their customers grow, Banzai enables companies of all sizes to target, engage, and measure both new and existing customers more effectively. Banzai has over 150,000 customers including Amazon, Dell, Salesforce, Aflac, Thermo Fisher Scientific, RBC Wealth Management, and Fitch Group. Learn more at www.banzai.io. For investors, please visit ir.banzai.io.

Investor Relations

Dean Ditto

Chief Financial Officer, Banzai

206 414-1777

ir.banzai.io

Media

Nancy Norton

Chief Legal Officer, Banzai

media@banzai.io