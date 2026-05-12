Mountain America Credit Union Earns Platinum Recognition in 2026 Utah Worksite Wellness Council Awards

SANDY, Utah, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union has been recognized as a 2026 platinum winner in the Utah Worksite Wellness Council (UWWC) Healthy Worksite Awards program, honoring the organization’s leadership in advancing employee well-being across six key dimensions—organizational, physical, emotional, social, financial and community health. This is the seventh year in a row the credit union has been recognized for its continued investment in comprehensive, evidence-based wellness programs that support employees and strengthen workplace culture.

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“We are honored to receive this recognition from the Utah Worksite Wellness Council,” said Trent Savage, chief human resources officer at Mountain America Credit Union. “This achievement reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where employees feel supported in every aspect of their well-being. We know that investing in our people leads to stronger outcomes for our organization, our members and the communities we serve.”

The UWWC Healthy Worksite Awards Program highlights Utah employers that prioritize healthy, productive work environments. The selection process assesses how organizations apply best practices in health promotion. Employers are scored across multiple categories, with platinum designation reserved for those demonstrating exceptional and sustained impact.

Mountain America earned this distinction through initiatives designed to improve employee health, increase engagement and integrate wellness into its broader business strategy. These efforts continue to position the credit union as a leader in workplace well-being across the state.

Awardees were celebrated at the 2026 Utah Worksite Wellness Conference Awards Luncheon, held on April 22, 2026, at the Zions Technology Center in Midvale, Utah.

For more information about Mountain America, visit macu.com.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $22 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across multiple states, and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

Federally insured by NCUA. Mountain America Federal Credit Union does business as (dba) Mountain America Credit Union.