Crypto News Today: AlphaPepe Releases Major AlphaSwap AI DEX Update While Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $150,000

MONACO, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news today is turning toward AlphaPepe after the project released a major update to AlphaSwap, its AI-powered decentralized exchange designed for safer and smarter on-chain trading. The update arrives as Stage 16 continues at $0.01683 per token, the presale approaches $1.2 million raised, the holder count has passed 8,500, the AlphaSwap demo has surpassed 3,000 active users, and the project has completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU security audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.





The AlphaSwap update gives AlphaPepe a clear company milestone as Bitcoin price prediction headlines continue pointing toward $150,000. Bernstein has maintained its bullish 2026 Bitcoin target as institutional demand, spot ETF infrastructure, and market liquidity continue to support the long-term BTC thesis.

AlphaPepe Releases Major AlphaSwap AI DEX Update

AlphaPepe’s latest AlphaSwap update marks one of the project’s strongest product milestones before public trading begins. The demo has already passed 3,000 active users, giving AlphaPepe a working product environment before its planned exchange debut.

The update focuses on improving three core AlphaSwap features: AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC. The contract screening layer is designed to detect risky token behavior before users interact with a smart contract. The whale tracking layer gives users visibility into large wallet movements as they happen. The cross-chain execution layer is being built to make on-chain trading faster, cleaner, and less fragmented.

The new update improves the testing environment as more users enter the demo. Focus areas include faster scan response times, cleaner wallet activity alerts, smoother user flow, and better visibility across token behavior checks. In on-chain trading, speed and information matter. A delayed signal, suspicious contract, or unseen whale movement can decide whether users act early or react late.

AlphaPepe’s presale momentum continues alongside the product update. The project is approaching $1.2 million raised, Stage 16 remains active at $0.01683, and the holder base has passed 8,500. Token delivery is instant with no vesting and no claim delay, removing one of the common friction points around presale launches.

The 10/10 BlockSAFU audit adds another layer of readiness before the Q2 exchange debut. Together, the AlphaSwap update, 3,000 demo users, completed audit, growing holder base, and presale approaching $1.2 million create a stronger launch profile than a typical early-stage crypto project.

Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $150,000

The Bitcoin price prediction remains firmly bullish as institutional demand returns. Bernstein has maintained its $150,000 Bitcoin target, citing ETF infrastructure, institutional adoption, and improving market liquidity as key drivers behind the long-term BTC case.

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs have recently drawn renewed inflows , with BlackRock’s IBIT helping lead demand and spot products extending a stronger institutional flow trend. The $150,000 target remains a multi-quarter large-cap thesis, while AlphaPepe’s next milestones are closer: continued AlphaSwap testing, Stage 16 progress, and the planned Q2 exchange debut.

Conclusion

AlphaPepe’s major AlphaSwap update gives the release a clear company announcement before the Q2 exchange debut. The AI DEX demo has now surpassed 3,000 active users, the presale is approaching $1.2 million, Stage 16 is live at $0.01683, and more than 8,500 holders have joined before public trading begins.

Bitcoin’s $150,000 target remains one of the major institutional forecasts in the market, but it depends on ETF demand, liquidity, and institutional adoption building over time. AlphaPepe is moving through a nearer launch window, with product testing, presale traction, audit completion, and exchange preparation all active before public market access opens.

That is why the AlphaSwap update matters. Users are already testing the AI DEX demo, the audit is complete, and the presale is advancing through Stage 16 as the Q2 roadmap moves closer.

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FAQs

What is the AlphaPepe AI DEX update?

AlphaPepe’s latest AlphaSwap update improves contract screening, wallet tracking, user flow, scan response times, and cross-chain execution. The AI DEX demo has surpassed 3,000 active users ahead of the planned Q2 exchange debut.

What is AlphaPepe’s current presale status?

AlphaPepe is in Stage 16 at $0.01683. The presale is approaching $1.2 million raised, has passed 8,500 holders, and the AlphaSwap AI DEX demo has surpassed 3,000 users.

What is the Bitcoin price prediction for 2026?

Bernstein maintains a $150,000 Bitcoin target for 2026, supported by ETF infrastructure, institutional adoption, renewed spot Bitcoin ETF inflows, and improving market liquidity.

About AlphaPepe

AlphaPepe is building AlphaSwap, an AI-powered decentralized exchange designed to support safer and smarter on-chain trading through AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC. AlphaPepe is in Stage 16 at $0.01683, is approaching $1.2 million raised, has passed 8,500 holders, has surpassed 3,000 AlphaSwap demo users, and has completed a 10/10 BlockSAFU audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

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