VisioCore Under Investigation: The Advanced Eyesight Vision Support Capsules with Organic Ingredients

Aurora, CO, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. VisioCore is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if currently taking prescription medications, managing an existing health condition, or if pregnant or nursing. See full terms through the official VisioCore website. This content contains affiliate links. If you purchase through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you.

Quick Answer: VisioCore is a dietary supplement capsule designed for adults seeking nutritional support for eye and vision wellness. The formula includes vitamins, minerals, carotenoids, and botanical ingredients such as lutein, zeaxanthin, bilberry extract, grape seed extract, alpha lipoic acid, zinc, vitamin C, and vitamin E. Pricing starts at $59 for one bottle, with multi-bottle options listed through the official VisioCore website. VisioCore is covered by a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Product VisioCore Category Dietary Supplement — Eye and Vision Support Format Veggie capsule — 60 capsules per bottle (30-day supply) Key Ingredients Lutein, Zeaxanthin, Bilberry Extract, Grape Seed Extract, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Vitamins A, C, E, Zinc Dosage 1 capsule twice daily, 20–30 minutes before a meal Guarantee 60-day money-back guarantee Availability Official website only — tryvisiocore.com

View the current VisioCore offer (official VisioCore page)

Why Consumers Are Searching "VisioCore Under Investigation"

Search interest around VisioCore under investigation, VisioCore scam, VisioCore legit, VisioCore complaints, VisioCore reviews, VisioCore side effects, VisioCore cost, and VisioCore refund policy reflects the verification process buyers run before purchasing any new eye health supplement. This is standard consumer due diligence in the supplement category.

Before ordering a vision support supplement, most buyers want to confirm the same core details: what ingredients are actually on the label, how much each package costs, what the refund policy covers, how to reach support, and whether the product ships from an official source. The sections below address each of those areas directly.

What a Consumer Investigation Into VisioCore Should Verify

A thorough consumer investigation into VisioCore starts with the verifiable product details — available on the official website, the supplement facts panel, and the terms of service. Here is what buyers typically check before ordering:

Is VisioCore sold through an official website, or through third-party resellers?

What ingredients are listed on the supplement facts panel?

How many capsules are in each bottle, and what is the recommended serving?

What does VisioCore cost across different package options?

What refund policy is listed, and how is a return processed?

How can customers reach support before and after ordering?

What is the verified return address?

Is VisioCore positioned as a treatment for eye disease?

What safety considerations apply to specific groups?

Each of those questions is answered directly in the sections below.

VisioCore Overview

VisioCore is a dietary supplement designed to support eye and vision health through a multi-compound formula listed on the supplement facts panel. It delivers vitamins, minerals, and a proprietary botanical blend in a veggie capsule format, intended for daily use as part of a nutritional support routine.

VisioCore is not a drug, not a medical device, and not a treatment for any eye condition or disease. It is a nutritional supplement for adults who want to support their eye health as part of a general wellness routine — not a clinical intervention.

VisioCore is manufactured in a US-based facility following applicable dietary supplement production standards. Each bottle contains 60 capsules, providing a 30-day supply at the recommended two-capsule daily serving. VisioCore is sold exclusively through its official website and is not available in retail stores or through third-party online platforms.

View the current VisioCore offer (official VisioCore page)

VisioCore Supplement Facts

The following nutrient data is from the VisioCore supplement facts panel:

Nutrient Form Amount Per Serving % Daily Value Vitamin A Beta-carotene 50 mcg RAE 5% Vitamin C Ascorbic Acid 100 mg 111% Calcium Calcium carbonate 25 mg 2% Vitamin E DL-Alpha tocopherol acetate 10 mg 66% Vitamin B1 Thiamine mononitrate 4 mg 333% Vitamin B2 Riboflavin 4 mg 307% Vitamin B3 Niacin 20 mg NE 125% Vitamin B12 Cyanocobalamin 13.5 mcg 562% Biotin Biotin 400 mcg 1,333% Magnesium Magnesium oxide 20 mg 5% Zinc Zinc oxide 16 mg 145% Selenium Selenium AAC 4 mcg 7% Copper Copper gluconate 1 mg 111% Chromium Chromium picolinate 1.8 mcg 5% Proprietary Blend See below 240.5 mg *

*Daily Value not established.

The 240.5 mg proprietary blend contains: Lutein, Bilberry Extract (Vaccinium myrtillus) (fruit), Alpha Lipoic Acid (ALA), Eyebright (Euphrasia officinalis) (herb), Zeaxanthin, Quercetin (Sophora japonica) (bud), Rutin (Sophora japonica L.) (flower), L-Taurine, Grape Seed Extract (Vitis vinifera L.) (seed), and Lycopene.

Ingredient Breakdown: How the Formula Is Designed to Support Eye Wellness

Each ingredient in the VisioCore formula is included for a specific nutritional support role. The breakdown below covers what each compound is, where it appears in eye-health nutrition research, and what function it is designed to support in the formula.

Lutein and Zeaxanthin

Lutein and zeaxanthin are carotenoids that concentrate naturally in the macular pigment layer — the tissue at the center of the retina responsible for central and detail vision. They are among the most commonly discussed carotenoids in eye-health nutrition research, and they appear together in the VisioCore proprietary blend because they serve complementary functions in the same tissue.

Lutein is designed to support the macular pigment layer's capacity to filter high-energy blue and ultraviolet light before it reaches the photoreceptor cells beneath it. Zeaxanthin is designed to support healthy eye cell function and antioxidant defense in the central macular zone, where photoreceptor density is highest. Together, they are included to support normal macular pigment density and light-protective function in the retina.

Because the body does not synthesize lutein or zeaxanthin on its own, dietary intake — including supplementation — is the primary source of both compounds. Their presence in the formula reflects their established role in eye-health nutrition.

Bilberry Extract and Grape Seed Extract

Bilberry extract (Vaccinium myrtillus) is an anthocyanin-rich botanical with a long history of use in eye-health nutrition. Anthocyanins are a class of polyphenolic compounds associated with antioxidant activity and vascular wellness. Bilberry extract is included in the VisioCore formula for antioxidant and vascular-support positioning within the broader eye-health nutrition category.

Grape seed extract (Vitis vinifera) contains oligomeric proanthocyanidins — polyphenolic compounds found in nutrition research for their antioxidant properties. Grape seed extract is included for antioxidant and vascular-wellness support positioning. Neither botanical is presented as a treatment for any circulatory or eye condition.

Alpha Lipoic Acid, Rutin, Quercetin, and Lycopene

Alpha Lipoic Acid (ALA) is a compound designed to function as a broad-spectrum antioxidant. It is noted in nutrition research for its activity in both water-soluble and fat-soluble cellular environments — a characteristic that makes it a common inclusion in multi-compound antioxidant formulas.

Rutin (Sophora japonica) is a bioflavonoid included for antioxidant and vascular-support positioning. It is associated with capillary-related research in general nutrition science and contributes to the vascular dimension of the formula's nutritional approach.

Quercetin (Sophora japonica) is a plant-derived flavonoid included for antioxidant-support positioning within the formula. It is one of the most widely studied polyphenols in general nutrition research.

Lycopene is a carotenoid found in red and orange plant foods. It is included in the proprietary blend for its antioxidant-support properties and contributes to the formula's carotenoid diversity alongside lutein and zeaxanthin.

Eyebright, L-Taurine, and the Supporting Botanicals

Eyebright (Euphrasia officinalis) is an herb with a traditional history of use in eye-health applications. It is included as part of the botanical foundation of the proprietary blend.

L-Taurine is an amino acid found naturally in high concentrations in retinal tissue, where it is associated with photoreceptor cell function and cellular membrane stability. Because the body produces limited quantities of taurine on its own, dietary and supplemental sources contribute to overall intake. Its inclusion in the formula reflects its presence in retinal tissue and its role in normal eye-cell nutritional support.

Vitamins, Minerals, and Nutritional Support

The vitamin and mineral panel in VisioCore provides both targeted ocular nutrition and broader antioxidant support.

Zinc (16 mg, 145% DV) is an essential mineral present in high concentrations in the retina. It plays a structural role in photoreceptor cell maintenance and is involved in the transport of Vitamin A from the liver to the retina — a step that supports normal visual function at the cellular level.

Vitamin A (as beta-carotene, 50 mcg RAE) is associated with normal visual function through its role in retinal and rhodopsin-related pathways. Rhodopsin is the light-sensitive pigment in rod photoreceptor cells that supports vision in varying light conditions.

Vitamin C (100 mg, 111% DV) is included to support antioxidant activity and collagen-related nutritional needs. Collagen is present in several structures of the eye, including the lens, cornea, and vitreous humor, making Vitamin C relevant to both the structural and antioxidant dimensions of ocular nutrition.

Vitamin E (10 mg, 66% DV) is a fat-soluble antioxidant designed to support cellular membrane integrity in eye tissue. As a lipid-phase antioxidant, it works alongside Vitamin C, which operates in the water-soluble phase — giving the formula complementary antioxidant coverage across cellular environments.

Selenium (4 mcg) supports the body's natural antioxidant enzyme systems and is included as a trace mineral contributing to the formula's overall antioxidant coverage.

B-vitamins (B1, B2, B3, B12, and Biotin) support general neurological and metabolic function. The optic nerve and retinal nerve fiber layer have substantial nutritional requirements, and adequate B-vitamin intake is a component of normal neurological health.

Magnesium, Copper, and Chromium round out the mineral profile, contributing to general metabolic and enzymatic function at maintenance-level doses.

View the current VisioCore offer (official VisioCore page)

VisioCore Scam, Complaints, and Legit Questions: What Buyers Should Verify

Searches for VisioCore scam, VisioCore complaints, and VisioCore legit are common across the eye supplement category and reflect normal buyer due diligence. Consumers use these terms to check refund policies, confirm contact access, review ingredient transparency, understand shipping timelines, and verify that a product ships from an official source.

The most useful step a buyer can take is a direct review of the VisioCore supplement facts panel, official website terms, refund policy, and customer support availability. VisioCore offers a 60-day money-back guarantee, maintains a customer support line at (888) 996-4479 and support@tryvisiocore.com, and ships returns to a documented address in Aurora, Colorado. Buyers with specific questions before ordering can reach the support team directly.

Individual experiences with any dietary supplement vary. No specific outcome is guaranteed, and supplement results depend on individual factors including age, health status, diet, and consistency of use.

VisioCore Cost, Packages, and Guarantee

VisioCore is available in three package configurations through the official website. Pricing, availability, and promotional terms are subject to change — confirm current details at tryvisiocore.com before ordering.

Package Supply Per Bottle Total Extras 1 Bottle 30-day supply $59 $59 Standard shipping 3 Bottles 90-day supply $49 $147 Free US shipping + 2 digital bonuses 6 Bottles 180-day supply $39 $234 Free US shipping + 2 digital bonuses

Three- and six-bottle orders include two digital bonuses at no additional charge: The VisioCore Vision Breakthrough and 21 Days of Smart Eating For Eye Health.

VisioCore offers a 60-day money-back guarantee from the date of original purchase. Buyers who are unsatisfied for any reason can contact the customer support team, return the product, and receive a full refund within 48 hours of the return being received. Full guarantee terms are listed at the official VisioCore website.

VisioCore Side Effects and Safety Considerations

VisioCore is formulated with vitamins, minerals, and plant-based compounds. Supplement tolerance varies by individual, and the following groups should consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning VisioCore or any new dietary supplement:

Adults who are pregnant or nursing

Adults currently taking prescription medications

Adults managing an existing eye condition or other diagnosed health concern

Adults currently receiving care from an eye care professional

VisioCore is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Any question about whether VisioCore is appropriate for a specific individual's health situation should be directed to a qualified healthcare provider before use.

Where VisioCore Is Sold

VisioCore is available exclusively through its official website at tryvisiocore.com. It is not sold in retail stores, at GNC or Vitamin Shoppe, or through third-party online marketplaces. Current availability and ordering options are confirmed at tryvisiocore.com.

Customer Support, Order Support, and Return Address

VisioCore Customer Support

Phone: (888) 996-4479

Email: support@tryvisiocore.com

Return Address: VisioCore, 19655 E 35th Dr, Suite 100, Aurora, CO 80011, USA

Full terms, privacy policy, and return instructions are available at the official VisioCore website.

View the current VisioCore offer (official VisioCore page)

Who VisioCore Is Designed For

VisioCore is designed for adult men and women seeking nutritional support for eye and vision health. The formula is intended for daily use as part of a general wellness routine — specifically for adults who want to support their eye health through a multi-compound nutritional approach that covers antioxidant defense, macular pigment support, and vascular wellness.

VisioCore is not designed to replace professional eye care, correct refractive errors, or treat any diagnosed eye condition. It is a dietary supplement that is intended to complement a healthy lifestyle, not to serve as a medical treatment or a substitute for professional care.

Who Should Consult a Healthcare Professional Before Use

Before starting VisioCore, a conversation with a qualified healthcare professional is recommended for adults who:

Are currently under treatment for any eye condition, including glaucoma, macular degeneration, cataracts, or diabetic retinopathy

Take prescription medications, including blood thinners, diabetes medications, or other drugs with known supplement interactions

Are pregnant or nursing

Have a known allergy or sensitivity to any listed ingredient

Have a chronic health condition being managed under medical supervision

A healthcare professional can review individual health history, current medications, and specific nutritional needs before a new supplement is added to a daily routine.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does "VisioCore under investigation" mean?

The search term reflects the verification process buyers use before purchasing any new supplement. Consumers researching eye health products commonly use investigation-style search terms to confirm ingredients, pricing, refund terms, and support availability. VisioCore offers a 60-day money-back guarantee and customer support at (888) 996-4479 and support@tryvisiocore.com. Buyers with questions before ordering can contact the team directly.

What is VisioCore?

VisioCore is a dietary supplement designed to support eye and vision health through a combination of vitamins, minerals, carotenoids, and botanical compounds. It is not a drug or medical treatment.

What ingredients are in VisioCore?

The formula includes Vitamin A (beta-carotene), Vitamin C, Vitamin E, B-vitamins (B1, B2, B3, B12, Biotin), Calcium, Magnesium, Zinc, Selenium, Copper, and Chromium, plus a 240.5 mg proprietary blend containing Lutein, Bilberry Extract, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Eyebright, Zeaxanthin, Quercetin, Rutin, L-Taurine, Grape Seed Extract, and Lycopene.

How is VisioCore used?

Take one veggie capsule twice daily, 20–30 minutes before a meal, with an 8 oz. glass of water. Each bottle contains 60 capsules — a 30-day supply.

What is the VisioCore refund policy?

VisioCore offers a 60-day money-back guarantee from the date of original purchase. Contact support@tryvisiocore.com or (888) 996-4479 to initiate a return. Refunds are processed within 48 hours of the returned product being received. Full terms are listed at the official VisioCore website.

Does VisioCore treat eye disease?

No. VisioCore is a dietary supplement, not a drug or medical treatment. It is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease, including macular degeneration, glaucoma, cataracts, or any other eye condition. Individuals with eye health concerns should consult a qualified eye care professional.

Is VisioCore available in stores?

VisioCore is sold exclusively through the official website at tryvisiocore.com. It is not available in retail stores or through third-party online platforms.

What are the VisioCore side effects?

VisioCore is formulated with vitamins, minerals, and plant-based compounds. Individual supplement tolerance varies. Adults who are pregnant, nursing, taking prescription medications, or managing a health condition should consult a healthcare professional before use.

Summary

VisioCore is a dietary supplement designed to support eye and vision health through a multi-compound formula listed on the supplement facts panel. Each bottle delivers 60 veggie capsules containing 14 named vitamins and minerals plus a 240.5 mg proprietary blend of ten botanical and functional ingredients — including lutein, zeaxanthin, bilberry extract, grape seed extract, alpha lipoic acid, rutin, quercetin, L-taurine, eyebright, and lycopene.

The formula is designed around three nutritional support areas: antioxidant defense for ocular tissues, macular pigment support through dietary carotenoids, and vascular wellness through polyphenolic botanicals. It is not a treatment for any eye condition. It is a nutritional supplement for adults who want to support eye health as part of a daily wellness routine.

VisioCore is available exclusively at tryvisiocore.com. Pricing starts at $59 for a single-bottle 30-day supply, with multi-bottle options at $147 (3 bottles) and $234 (6 bottles). All orders are covered by a 60-day money-back guarantee. Customer support is available at support@tryvisiocore.com or (888) 996-4479.

View the current VisioCore offer (official VisioCore page)

Additional VisioCore Coverage

Additional previously published VisioCore coverage is available below.

VisioCore Claims Evaluated: Amazonian Formula and Crystal Clear Vision Support Coverage

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. VisioCore is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any new supplement, especially if currently taking prescription medications, managing an existing health condition, or if pregnant or nursing.

Individual results vary. Results referenced in any product materials do not represent typical or guaranteed outcomes. No specific result is implied or assured.

Pricing, availability, shipping terms, and promotional offers are subject to change. Confirm current details through the official VisioCore website before purchasing.

This content was produced in connection with a marketing arrangement with VisioCore. See full terms and conditions through the official VisioCore website.