Pet Valu Announces Election of Directors

MARKHAM, Ontario, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (“Pet Valu” or the “Company”) (TSX: PET) announced at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held today that all of the director nominees set out in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated March 17, 2026, were elected as directors of Pet Valu.

The results of the vote are set out below:

Name of Nominee

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Danielle Barran 60,168,279 96.73% 2,036,286 3.27% Sarah Davis 61,675,465 99.15% 529,100 0.85% Carmine Fortino 61,994,715 99.66% 209,850 0.34% Lawrence Molloy 60,279,264 96.90% 1,925,301 3.10% Greg Ramier 61,921,191 99.54% 283,374 0.46% Matthew Reindel 59,812,915 96.16% 2,391,650 3.84% Anthony Truesdale 61,629,554 99.08% 575,011 0.92% Erin Young 52,634,690 84.62% 9,569,875 15.38%



A full report of voting results from the Meeting is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu is Canada’s leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 800 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For 50 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, an extensive product offering and engaging in-store services. Through its local neighbourhood stores and digital platform, Pet Valu offers more than 10,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of exclusive, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. The Company is headquartered in Markham, Ontario, and has distribution centres in Brampton, Ontario, Surrey, British Columbia and Calgary, Alberta. Its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PET). To learn more, please visit: www.petvalu.ca.

For more information:

Investor Contact:

James Allison, Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury

investors@petvalu.ca

289-806-4559