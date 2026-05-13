SKHTU Exchange Optimizes Compliance System In Preparation For Singapore MAS License Application

DENVER, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, SKHTU Exchange has accelerated adjustments to its internal compliance architecture to ensure that the platform meets all review standards before formally submitting its application for a Singapore MAS license. The platform disclosed that its preparations have covered key areas including KYC/AML processes, fund custody mechanisms, risk control systems, and internal governance structures.

Currently, SKHTU Exchange has connected with the identity verification system of Singapore and introduced a multi-level review mechanism to conduct full-process verification of user identities and sources of funds, ensuring that all operations comply with the regulatory requirements of the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Through these specific measures, the platform will complete full-process compliance preparations before formally submitting its MAS license application.

As one of the Asian financial centers, Singapore has established a relatively clear regulatory framework for digital assets. The stability of its regulatory environment has made it an important hub connecting traditional finance with the digital asset market.

SKHTU Exchange has disclosed that it plans to submit its Singapore MAS license application in May 2026. By aligning with the regulatory system and obtaining the license, the platform is expected to strengthen its trust foundation among institutional investors.

Singapore has established a clear review path for digital asset platforms, including key areas such as customer risk rating and identity verification, source-of-funds tracing, transaction behavior monitoring, and system security protection. This means that platforms need to complete comprehensive preparations from institutional design to system implementation.

From a regional development perspective, Singapore is a key node connecting Asia with global markets. By establishing a compliance foundation in the region, the platform can expand into surrounding markets more efficiently and occupy a more favorable position in cross-border capital flows.

As preparations are completed, SKHTU Exchange will enter the regulatory review stage after submitting its MAS license application in May 2026. The compliance processes, risk control system, and internal governance of the platform will undergo comprehensive assessment, providing institutional safeguards for its business development in Singapore and across the broader Asian market.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/822ac630-37e5-4a4f-a880-4eee9110fd18

