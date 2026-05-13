SKHTU Launches RWA Securitization System, Opening a New Channel for US Stock Investment





DENVER, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global investors are about to experience a truly “borderless securities market.” Recently, SKHTU Exchange introduced an RWA (Real-World Asset) tokenization trading system, allowing users to purchase real US stock assets directly with USDT, breaking the geographical restrictions for global traders and the traditional limitations of US stock trading hours.

The SKHTU RWA system holds real stocks in custody and issues 1:1 tokenized certificates corresponding to those assets. A periodic reconciliation mechanism ensures the verifiability of the asset relationship, and the system operates under the SEC regulatory framework, meeting compliance requirements for RWA assets. Each security token represents an equivalent shareholding right, enabling investors to directly hold and trade US stocks without cross-border account opening or cumbersome procedures.

Unlike traditional securities markets, SKHTU supports a 24/7 trading mechanism, offering liquidity as flexible as crypto assets. This continuous market structure allows global investors to freely allocate assets in any time zone, creating a truly integrated global trading environment.

With the KYC account system of SKHTU Exchange, users are no longer restricted by region, identity, or banking requirements, and do not need a US securities account. This mechanism transforms US stock investing from an institutional privilege to true inclusivity, providing global investors with a low-barrier avenue for quality asset allocation.

The US stock tokens on the platform can be held long-term and also participate in the lending, financial management, and portfolio strategy pools on SKHTU for yield redistribution. Users can stake security tokens to the smart financial system, achieving compound returns and liquidity mining, turning “traditional stocks” into productive assets within the blockchain ecosystem.

The RWA system of SKHTU Exchange is not just a technological upgrade, but a structural innovation in capital markets. By connecting digital assets with traditional securities markets, the platform enables more efficient global capital flows and more open investment methods. This innovation extends digital finance from the boundaries of crypto assets to the real economy, becoming an important bridge connecting the real economy.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0172ca42-c1d7-41ab-b21e-118cb698344c