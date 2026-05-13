Trading update Q1 2026: solid start to the year

 | Source: DEME Group NV DEME Group NV

Highlights first quarter 2026

  • Solid start to the year with group turnover amounting to 1,016 million euros, up 2% compared to 993 million euros a year ago
  • Order book remains at a healthy level at 7.4 billion euros, compared to 7.6 billion euros a year ago and at the end of 2025
  • Management reaffirms guidance for the year for turnover and EBITDA margin in line with 2025
  • DEME’s new offshore transport and installation vessel Norse Wind commenced its first assignment in April 2026, while Norse Energi was delivered on schedule and within budget

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trading update

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P2026 DEME Trading update Q1 2026 ENG
GlobeNewswire

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