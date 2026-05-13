Tickblaze Selects Sterling OMS 360 for its Order Management System

Chicago, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Trading Tech (Sterling) a global provider of advanced trading platforms, OMS technology, and risk solutions serving trading firms worldwide, today announced that Tickblaze, an infrastructure engine for proprietary traders and their firms, has selected Sterling OMS 360 for its Order Management System. Sterling’s offering will be available to Tickblaze’s end clients.

Tickblaze is a multi-asset trading platform that connects proprietary trading firms, brokers, quants, and traders through a unified trading ecosystem and community. As part of the collaboration, Tickblaze has begun integrating Sterling OMS 360 into its technology stack.

Sterling OMS 360 is the industry’s only order management system to provide native, real-time enforcement of both Reg T and Portfolio Margin requirements across the entire order lifecycle. Built to support evolving SEC and FINRA regulatory standards, Sterling OMS 360 helps firms proactively manage risk by preventing margin violations and reducing exposure to regulatory breaches before orders reach the market.

Unlike solutions that rely on partial controls or post-trade checks, Sterling OMS 360 delivers full lifecycle margin enforcement across Excess, SMA, PDT, and Portfolio Margin requirements in real time, giving firms greater confidence when deploying sophisticated trading strategies in increasingly complex market environments.

As the industry continues transitioning away from traditional pattern day trading frameworks toward real-time intraday margin requirements, Sterling OMS 360 is uniquely positioned to help firms meet the demands of the evolving FINRA Rule 4210 landscape.

Said Sean Kozak, CEO of Tickblaze: "Selecting Sterling OMS 360 was a strategic decision driven by scalability and performance. As a B2B2C provider, delivering the best possible experience to our clients is critical, and Sterling enables us to do exactly that while providing exceptional value. Sterling OMS 360 represents the future of OMS solutions, with auto-liquidate function, along with the flexibility to build custom add-ons."

Said Jen Nayar, Sterling President and CEO: “Sterling has long served the proprietary trading community with advanced technology to help firms operate more efficiently and profitably. Our most recent launch of Sterling OMS 360 is unparallelled in the industry, moving beyond traditional order management systems to meeting regulatory requirements. Tickblaze’s trust in our capability means their clients will benefit from our combined strengths.”

About Sterling Trading Tech

Sterling Trading Tech provides professional trading technology solutions for equities, options, futures, fixed income and digital assets. Sterling’s platforms and infrastructure support broker-dealers, proprietary trading firms, clearing firms and institutions globally with scalable OMS, risk and margin, and trading solutions. Sterling OMS 360 delivers real-time Reg T and Portfolio Margin capabilities designed to support the recent FINRA Rule 4210 changes and the industry’s continued shift toward intraday margin requirements. Sterling continues to provide technology built to help firms manage risk, streamline operations and adapt to evolving regulatory demands. For more information, please visit www.sterlingtradingtech.com.

About Tickblaze

Tickblaze is a trading technology company providing infrastructure solutions to proprietary trading firms and professional trading organizations. Its platform includes multi-terminal trading software, integrated order management systems, exchange market data integrations, and back-office systems designed to support modern proprietary trading operations. For more information, visit www.tickblaze.com/



