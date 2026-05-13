Flexibility Is the New Travel Currency — and British Columbians Are Spending It at Home: BDC survey

MONTREAL, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Economic pressures are real, but Canadians are not giving up on travel. A new survey from the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) shows nearly 9 in 10 Canadians plan to travel in 2026. In British Columbia and the Territories, households devote the largest share of their travel budget to trips within Canada, at 37%, above the national average of 31%.

Travel remains a core part of Canadians’ lives, with 58% saying it is central or important. While 81% of households expect to make compromises, domestic tourism is increasingly a deliberate choice — Canada by choice, not by default. In British Columbia and the Territories, this preference is reinforced by strong local travel patterns: 90% of travellers plan to take at least one trip within their province or territory in 2026, for an average of 7.6 days.

Canadians’ choices carry real economic weight

With 92% of travellers planning at least one trip within Canada this year, domestic demand is no longer a side story. While 70% say they are avoiding travel to the United States this year, the data suggests Canadians are increasingly choosing Canadian destinations on their own merits, driven above all by the appeal of Canada’s diverse regions. This shift is turning domestic travel into a growing source of demand for tourism and hospitality businesses. BDC estimates that replacing just one overnight stay abroad with one day of travel in Canada could generate up to $4.6 billion in additional GDP — without Canadians spending more overall.

The top travel compromise varies by region — and points to opportunity

In British Columbia and the Territories, travellers are showing they’re willing to be more flexible with their travel dates.

In the Prairies, travellers are the least likely to anticipate making compromises overall. Among those who do, the most common trade-off is choosing more affordable accommodations

In Ontario, choosing more affordable accommodations is the most common compromise.

In Quebec, travellers are favouring shorter trips.

In Atlantic Canada, off season travel is above the national average, reinforcing opportunities to extend the tourism season.





“Tourism operators have a real opportunity to turn this shift into growth,” said Pierre Cléroux, Vice President, Research and Chief Economist at BDC. “Canadians are travelling — but they’re rewarding businesses that make travel easier to say yes to: flexibility, clear value and experiences that feel worth it.” Cléroux adds: “Tourism businesses that offer flexible pricing, develop shoulder-season experiences, accommodate shorter stays and clearly promote their local appeal are most likely to capture this evolving demand.”

A cautiously positive outlook for the tourism sector

Despite a cautious economic backdrop, the outlook for Canada’s tourism sector remains positive in 2026. Slower growth, elevated uncertainty and higher energy costs are expected to keep travellers focused on value for money. BDC also published a blog post today that takes a closer look at the tourism outlook for 2026 and what these survey results mean for tourism businesses across the country.

About the survey

The findings are based on a national survey of 1,000 Canadian adults, conducted February 25 to March 3, 2026, using Forum Research’s online survey panel and their affiliated partners. Analysis was conducted by BDC. The maximum margin of error is ±3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. However, as this survey is based on a non-probabilistic sample, this information is provided for reference only.



About BDC, Canada’s bank for small- and medium-sized business owners

BDC focuses on small- and medium-sized business owners, providing them financing, investment, and advice. As Canada’s development bank, we also support entrepreneurs who don’t fit the traditional mold—working with a network of partners to help develop underserved markets to unlock economic potential. Our mission is to build strong, resilient businesses that drive Canada’s economic growth. BDC is a perennial Canada’s Top 100 Employer and B Corp certified. Learn more at bdc.ca or connect with us on social media.

Media contact:

mediainfo@bdc.ca

1 844 625-8321