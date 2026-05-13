GDIT and NightDragon Announce Partnership to Accelerate Emerging Technology Adoption for U.S. Government

FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics, and NightDragon, a SecureTech investment and advisory firm, announced today a new strategic collaboration agreement aimed to accelerate the U.S. government’s adoption of emerging security technologies.

Through this collaboration, GDIT will work with NightDragon to align leading cybersecurity, national security, and defense companies in NightDragon’s portfolio with U.S. government programs supported by GDIT. This will enable accelerated insertion of innovative commercial technology in complex, highly regulated government environments in areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and autonomyacross all six domains, including air, sea, land, space, and cyber. The agreement will facilitate co- investment in technical solutions for national security, civilian and health missions.

"Our collaboration with NightDragon reinforces our commitment to bringing the latest commercial technology to address federal agencies’ toughest mission challenges,” said Amy Gilliland, GDIT’s president. “We look forward to leveraging our collective strengths to further accelerate innovation and rapidly deliver mission-ready technology solutions that are proven, secure and scalable.”

“By combining NightDragon’s investment in emerging technologies with GDIT’s scale and mission expertise, we can accelerate the journey from innovation to impact, ensuring breakthrough technologies are ready to address the most complex and evolving national security challenges,” said Dave DeWalt, founder and chief executive officer, NightDragon. “In today’s dynamic and increasingly contested security landscape, especially as cyber and defense converge, scaling visionary companies to deliver advanced capabilities has never been more critical for maintaining strategic advantage and protecting our national interests.”

The collaboration builds on the existing partnerships that GDIT, and other General Dynamics business units, have with cyber and defense companies in NightDragon’s portfolio. For example, GDIT has already won more than $120 million in contracts by partnering with NightDragon portfolio companies, including Horizon3.ai, to secure critical infrastructure from cyber threats at military bases.

"As a NightDragon portfolio company, we’ve already seen firsthand how the combination of NightDragon’s strategic support and GDIT’s deep mission expertise can accelerate growth and open meaningful opportunities. With active collaborations and deals in the pipeline, this partnership is helping companies like Horizon3.ai bring innovative cybersecurity capabilities to support critical national security missions faster and at greater scale,” said Snehal Antani, co-founder and chief executive officer, Horizon3.ai.

This strategic collaboration agreement expands GDIT’s existing emerging technology program. Last year, GDIT partnered with dozens of new emerging technology companies, and is rapidly developing new proofs of concept for integration into critical missions. Through these partnerships, GDIT is co-building solutions, testing them in research and development labs nationwide and applying them in operational mission environments. The agreement with NightDragon is also a key part of the company’s broader Vision, Innovation and Acceleration (VIA) strategy, which emphasizes deepening partnerships with commercial technology companies.

GDIT is a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 110,000 people worldwide and generated $52.6 billion in revenue in 2025.

More information about General Dynamics Information Technology is available at www.gdit.com. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

NightDragon is an investment and advisory firm focused on growth and late-stage investments within the SecureTech industry, including cybersecurity, defense, safety, and national security technologies. Its platform and vast industry network provide unparalleled threat insights, deal flow, market leverage and operating expertise to drive portfolio company growth and increase shareholder value. Founded by Dave DeWalt, the NightDragon team has more than 25 years of operational and market expertise leading technology companies such as Documentum, EMC, Siebel Systems (Oracle), McAfee, Mandiant, Avast and FireEye. Read more about NightDragon at www.nightdragon.com.