Nexxen TV Home Screen Expands with TCL FFALCON and TiVo Ads

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen (NASDAQ: NEXN), the advertising technology platform powered by unique data and media, today announced the expansion of Nexxen TV Home Screen, with TCL FFALCON (“TCL”) and TiVo Ads planning to make their native Smart TV inventory accessible for programmatic activation through the Nexxen DSP.

With these partnerships, Nexxen offers advertisers a growing number of premium Smart TV native environments, alongside other Connected TV (“CTV”) supply sources.

Smart TV home screens attract sustained viewer attention. Nielsen data shows that households may spend up to 10.5 minutes browsing before selecting content, creating a long decision-making moment in a high-visibility setting. Nexxen TV Home Screen gives advertisers a prominent touchpoint during this window while maintaining a positive viewer experience.

“Whether buyers are looking to deepen their existing CTV investments or capture audiences around major tentpole events, Nexxen TV Home Screen unlocks a powerful new lever with premium native placements that draw attention from the moment the TV turns on,” said Kenneth Suh, Chief Strategy Officer, Nexxen. “By pairing exclusive access to scaled premium inventory like TCL and TiVo Ads with streamlined programmatic purchasing, we are making it remarkably simple for buyers to capture measurable value across the Smart TV ecosystem.”

TCL’s native home screen inventory will be programmatically available at scale, globally. On TCL Android TV devices, select native placements in the U.S. and Canada will be exclusively accessible through Nexxen as the programmatic partner.

TiVo Ads’ native home screen inventory will be programmatically available across North America and the United Kingdom, leveraging its independent ecosystem spanning TV OEMs and operator environments.

“Native placements on TCL Smart TVs give brands a high-quality, high-impact way to reach audiences at a key moment in the viewing journey. With Nexxen TV Home Screen, it’s now easier to activate that inventory at scale, enabling brands and agencies to discover audiences and secure premium placements with the speed and flexibility today’s TV market demands,” said Jeremy Straight, Global Vice President, TCL Ads.

“Advertisers are looking for meaningful access to audiences they’re not reaching today. The home screen is the moment before everything, where decisions are made. By bringing TiVo Ads’ native formats into Nexxen’s marketplace, we’re making it easier for brands to activate this opportunity at scale and turn moments of attention into measurable outcomes,” said Craig Chinn, SVP Global Advertising Sales, TiVo Ads.

About Nexxen

Nexxen is the advertising technology platform that delivers full-funnel performance powered by unique data and media. Comprised of a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core, we meet the demands of today’s converging media landscape with exclusive audience intelligence, automation and expertise.



Headquartered in Israel, Nexxen maintains offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific and is traded on Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, please visit nexxen.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the Nexxen and TCL partnership and any benefits or insights associated with the partnership as well as any benefits associated with any of Nexxen’s products and platforms including the Nexxen TV, Discovery Tool, cross-platform tools, and measurement offerings. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Nexxen’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: negative global economic conditions; global conflicts and war, including the current terrorist attacks by Hamas, and the war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas and Israel and Hezbollah, and how those conditions may adversely impact Nexxen’s business, customers, and the markets in which Nexxen competes. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements made by Nexxen in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nexxen does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Genevieve Wheeler

Director, Communications

gwheeler@nexxen.com