Nexxen to Host Investor Day on June 16, 2026

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ: NEXN) (“Nexxen” or the “Company”), the advertising technology platform powered by unique data and media, today announced it will host an Investor Day in New York City on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. The event is expected to begin at 9:00 AM ET.

Ofer Druker, Nexxen’s Chief Executive Officer, will be joined by members of the Company’s executive leadership team to present Nexxen’s strategic vision, key growth drivers, go-to-market strategy, financial outlook and product innovation, including advancements in nexAI and Nexxen TV Home Screen. The event will conclude with a live Q&A session with executive leadership.

The Investor Day will be held both in-person and virtually. Due to space limitations, in-person attendance is by invitation only, and advanced registration is required. The virtual live stream of the event will be open to the public.

Webcast Details

When: Tuesday, June 16, 2026, 9:00 AM ET

Tuesday, June 16, 2026, 9:00 AM ET Registration: Please register for the webcast ahead of the event at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/e33meoqj or under the Events and Presentations section of Nexxen’s investor relations website at investors.nexxen.com

Please register for the webcast ahead of the event at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/e33meoqj or under the Events and Presentations section of Nexxen’s investor relations website at investors.nexxen.com Webcast: A live stream of the Investor Day can be accessed through the Events and Presentations section of Nexxen’s investor relations website, and an archived webcast will become available in the same section following the event





About Nexxen

Nexxen is the advertising technology platform that delivers full-funnel performance powered by unique data and media. Comprised of a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core, we meet the demands of today’s converging media landscape with exclusive audience intelligence, automation and expertise.

Headquartered in Israel, Nexxen maintains offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific and is traded on Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, please visit nexxen.com.

For further information please contact:

Nexxen International Ltd.

Billy Eckert, Vice President of Investor Relations

ir@nexxen.com

Caroline Smith, Vice President of Communications

csmith@nexxen.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the Company’s planned upcoming Investor Day, as well as any other statements related to Nexxen’s future financial results and operating performance. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Nexxen’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 4, 2026. Any forward-looking statements made by Nexxen in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nexxen does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.