B2BINPAY Secures FSC Mauritius VASP Licenses, Advancing Its Regulated Crypto Payments Strategy

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2BINPAY Mauritius Ltd., a crypto payment processing solution for merchants, enterprises, and financial platforms, has obtained Virtual Asset Service Provider licenses from the Financial Services Commission, Mauritius (FSC Mauritius) under the country’s Virtual Asset and Initial Token Offering Services Act 2021 (VAITOS Act).

The authorization marks a significant milestone for B2BINPAY, making it the first crypto payment company to receive a VASP license in the jurisdiction.

A stronger regulated base for crypto payments

This new license expands B2BINPAY's regulatory footprint and reinforces its ability to serve businesses that require compliant, efficient crypto payment processing within recognized legal frameworks. The approval also positions the company to deepen its engagement with clients connected to international markets — including Africa — leveraging Mauritius' established financial and banking infrastructure.

“Our goal is to make crypto payments more accessible, regulated, and efficient for businesses worldwide,” said Arthur Azizov, CEO of B2BINPAY. "Securing the FSC Mauritius VASP licenses is a significant achievement. It opens new market opportunities, allows us to serve clients more effectively, and gives us an operational base in a jurisdiction with a robust financial ecosystem."

Why Mauritius

Mauritius has steadily built its reputation as a regulated financial hub with a dedicated legal framework for virtual assets. For crypto payment providers, this distinction carries real weight. Clients today demand more than fast settlement or broad coin support — they need providers that operate under clear regulatory rules, meet institutional compliance standards, and can sustain long-term relationships with financial counterparties.

For B2BINPAY, the licenses strengthen the company’s position as it continues to expand its regulated footprint. The company already operates under a regulated framework in El Salvador and plans to pursue further licensing in other regions as part of its global strategy.

About B2BINPAY

B2BINPAY is a crypto payment processing solution for merchants, enterprises, and financial platforms. B2BINPAY acts as an infrastructure bridge, reducing payment friction and protecting margins by automating the flow of funds from crypto to fiat. The company has processed more than $5.1 billion in transactions. It supports USDT and USDC across 10 major blockchains and works with 350+ cryptocurrencies across its ecosystem.

Regulatory note

This announcement pertains to B2BINPAY Mauritius Ltd., authorized and regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius (FSC Mauritius) under the VAITOS Act 2021 (License Code: GB24203002). The authorization covers three regulated activities:

Class "M" — Virtual Asset Broker-Dealer License

Class "O" — Virtual Asset Wallet Services License

Class "R" — Virtual Asset Custodian License



Client eligibility, service availability, and conduct obligations are governed by FSC Mauritius rules and applicable law.

Contact

B2BINPAY

marketing@b2inpay.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c69e7e9-51a1-490f-9ceb-1d19999c1d92