Third Avenue Management Goes Live on Ridgeline’s AI-Enabled Investment Management Platform

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. , May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Third Avenue Management, a New York-based asset manager serving private and institutional clients, has successfully gone live on Ridgeline , the modern, investment management platform with embedded AI.

With a highly-focused team and core strategies spanning Global/International Value, U.S. Small-Cap Value, and Global and International Real Estate, Third Avenue sought a technology partner that could streamline operations and support its long-term growth, particularly for SMA strategies. The firm selected Ridgeline to consolidate a patchwork of legacy systems into a unified, front-to-back platform that brings trading, compliance, accounting, reporting, and client servicing into a single source of truth.

“As our business evolves, modernizing our operating environment and improving efficiency are key priorities for us,” said Mike Warlan, Head of Trading and Operations at Third Avenue. “Ridgeline gives us the real-time visibility and scalable infrastructure to reduce operational complexity, move faster, and better support our clients as we grow.”

The successful implementation included STP Investment Services as Third Avenue’s managed services provider for reconciliation and post-trade operations. STP will collaborate to support daily reconciliation and trade settlements on behalf of the firm.

“Third Avenue has been a valued STP client for years. We’re proud to support this next chapter as their operations evolve and they migrate to Ridgeline,” said Jeff Hooks, SVP of Business Development at STP.

Third Avenue’s transition to Ridgeline reflects a broader shift among wealth and asset management firms seeking to provide greater client personalization, reduce vendor complexity, centralize data, and help shape an AI-driven future. Firms typically replace 6-9 disparate systems when moving to Ridgeline’s unified platform.

“The investment management industry has accepted operational drag as the cost of doing business for over thirty years. Firms like Third Avenue are calling that bluff and leading into the future. We're proud they partnered with Ridgeline to help them do it,” said Dave Blair, CEO of Ridgeline.

Third Avenue’s experience on Ridgeline will also be highlighted at the Ridgeline Summit on May 14th in New York City, where Mike Warlan will share perspectives from the implementation and how the firm is leveraging the new platform to support its next phase of growth.

About Ridgeline

Ridgeline is the first front-to-back system of record for investment managers. Founded by visionary entrepreneur Dave Duffield (co‑founder of both PeopleSoft and Workday), the company was created to modernize an industry held back by outdated, disconnected technology. Powered by a single, real-time data set and embedded AI, Ridgeline helps firms automate complexity, accelerate collaboration, and deliver tailored client experiences at scale, without added headcount or risk.

Ridgeline is headquartered in the Lake Tahoe area, with offices in New York, Reno, the Bay Area, and Dublin, Ireland, and is recognized by Forbes as a “Best Startup Employer,” by Global Financial Market Review for “Best Use of AI in Finance,” and by The Software Report as a “Top 100 Software Company.” For more information, visit ridgeline.ai .