Enterprise Vault Launches with Complete Solution for Modern Archiving Built for Data Sovereignty, Control and Certainty

Enterprise Vault® Complete simplifies access to archiving, eDiscovery, surveillance and data insight for compliance teams in customer-managed environments

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Vault , a business unit of Cloud Software Group, is evolving to redefine modern archiving for organizations with data sovereignty requirements. As part of the transition, the business unit is introducing Enterprise Vault® Complete, a single offering for modern compliance, data compliance and information governance. Enterprise Vault Complete brings together data archiving, eDiscovery, surveillance, data insight and Merge1®, designed for regulated environments where data residency and system control are fixed requirements.

Organizations are facing growing data volumes, expanding communications channels, and increasing pressure to strengthen regulatory compliance while maintaining control over their environments. For compliance teams, fragmented tools can add complexity as governance demands continue to rise.

With Enterprise Vault Complete, organizations gain access to broader capabilities through a more streamlined offering and simplified licensing. Core features include:

Data archiving, capture and classification capabilities that support retention, preservation and policy-based governance

eDiscovery capabilities that help legal and compliance teams search, review and investigate with greater efficiency

Surveillance and data insight capabilities that strengthen oversight across communications and data activity

Merge1 connectors that expand capture across modern communications sources





“Enterprise Vault Complete reflects the needs we’ve heard from our customers and represents our vision for the future of compliance in regulated environments,” said Soniya Bopache, SVP & GM at Enterprise Vault. “Customers need a complete offering that helps them keep pace with growing data volumes, evolving regulatory demands and increasing operational complexity without giving up control. With Enterprise Vault Complete, organizations gain access to broader capabilities in a more streamlined offering designed to scale with their needs. It reflects our continued commitment to the customers who rely on Enterprise Vault every day and the role we see it playing in modern data compliance.”

The introduction of Enterprise Vault Complete reflects the Enterprise Vault business unit’s continued focus on simplifying compliance operations and expanding capabilities in customer-controlled environments. With this launch, Enterprise Vault is deepening its investment in the governance and compliance capabilities customers rely on most.

For more information, visit www.enterprisevault.com .

About Enterprise Vault

Enterprise Vault, a business unit of Cloud Software Group, is a global leader in enterprise archiving, compliance, and governance solutions for organizations that require full control over their data environments. Trusted by many of the world’s most regulated industries, Enterprise Vault enables firms to manage, monitor, and govern information across its lifecycle while maintaining strict data residency, sovereignty, and security requirements. Through integrated archiving, surveillance, enterprise eDiscovery, capture, classification, and data risk intelligence, Enterprise Vault helps organizations reduce risk, streamline investigations, and enforce defensible governance, all within customer-controlled infrastructures.

Enterprise Vault, Merge 1, and the Enterprise Vault logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Arctera US LLC and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other product and company names and marks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification purposes only.

Media Contact:

press@enterprisevault.com