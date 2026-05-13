Photronics to Report Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Results on May 28, 2026

BROOKFIELD, Conn., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, is scheduled to announce financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 on Thursday, May 28, 2026, before the market opens.

Photronics will host a public conference call the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. During the call, company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the company’s financial performance, business conditions, and industry outlook. Some responses may contain information not previously disclosed. The call will be broadcast live and on-demand on the Events and Presentations link on the Photronics website. Analysts and investors who wish to participate in the Q&A portion of the call should click here: Conference Registration. It is suggested that participants register fifteen minutes prior to the call’s scheduled start time.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 56 years. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information can be accessed at www.photronics.com .

For Further Information:

Ted Moreau

VP, Investor Relations

tmoreau@photronics.com