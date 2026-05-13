Abacus Global Management to Participate in the 26th Annual B. Riley Investor Conference

ORLANDO, Fla., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Global Management, Inc. (“Abacus” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ABX), a financial services company specializing in alternative asset management, data-driven wealth solutions, technology innovations, and institutional services with a focus on longevity-based assets and personalized financial planning, today announced that it will participate in the 26th Annual B. Riley Investor Conference, taking place May 20-21, 2026 at The Ritz Carlton in Marina del Rey, CA.

Members of Abacus management, including Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Bill McCauley, Chief Investment Officer Elena Plesco and Managing Director of Investor Relations David Jackson, will be available for one-on-one and small-group investor meetings throughout the day on Thursday, May 21st.

To request a meeting with Abacus management, please email the Company's Investor Relations team at ir@abacusgm.com.

About Abacus

Abacus Global Management (NYSE: ABX) is a financial services company specializing in alternative asset management, data-driven wealth solutions, technology innovations, and institutional services. With a focus on longevity-based assets and personalized financial planning, Abacus leverages proprietary data analytics and decades of industry expertise to deliver innovative solutions that optimize financial outcomes for individuals and institutions worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.abacusgm.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Robert F. Phillips – SVP Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs

rob@abacusgm.com

(321) 290-1198

David Jackson – Managing Director of Investor Relations

david@abacusgm.com

(321) 299-0716

Abacus Global Management Public Relations

press@abacusgm.com