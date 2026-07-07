Abacus Global Management to Tokenize Secondary Life Insurance Assets, Bringing On-Chain Infrastructure to Its Portfolio

~ An immutable ledger for the $14 trillion life insurance asset class and its $224 billion secondary market ~

~ Less friction, streamlined diligence, and faster trading ~

ORLANDO, Fla., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Global Management, Inc. (“Abacus” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ABX), a leader in the alternative asset management industry, today announced an initiative to tokenize secondary life insurance assets. The program brings blockchain‑native infrastructure to one of the largest categories of real-world assets in global capital markets, establishing a verifiable, immutable on‑chain record of each policy’s chain of title, liens, and cash-flow rights, with supporting documentation held securely off-chain, and enhancing the efficiency with which institutional investors transact in the tertiary market.

Abacus has already tokenized over 100 in‑force policies and intends to bring the entirety of its balance sheet portfolio on chain by year‑end 2026.

For Abacus, blockchain technology is not a crypto strategy, but rather financial infrastructure that makes secondary life insurance more transparent, transferable, and investable, accelerating the Company’s transition from an origination‑led business to a recurring‑fee alternative asset management platform.

Life insurance represents approximately $14 trillion of in‑force U.S. policy value, with an addressable market for secondary life insurance estimated at $224 billion. The asset class generates predictable, uncorrelated cash flows and has attracted growing institutional participation. The remaining friction is operational. Every tertiary transfer today requires buyers to manually re‑verify chain of title, documentation, beneficiary assignments, and servicing history, work that an on‑chain record is designed to render unnecessary. Secondary life insurance has the cash‑flow profile of a high‑grade fixed income asset, but the operational profile of bespoke private credit. Tokenization changes that, compressing diligence into a single auditable source of truth that travels with the asset.

Jay Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Abacus, commented, “We have spent two decades building the operational backbone that makes life insurance an investable asset. Tokenization is the natural extension. By recording policy data, chain of title, and cash‑flow rights on an immutable ledger, we are able to eliminate the manual reconciliation that has slowed tertiary transactions, expand the universe of qualified buyers, and give institutional investors the same speed and confidence they expect across every other modern asset class. Our intent is to have the entirety of our balance sheet portfolio and future originations on chain by the end of this year.”

Benefits to Capital Markets

Abacus expects on‑chain infrastructure to deliver five primary benefits to institutional investors, originators, and the broader capital markets ecosystem:

Improved transparency: A secure, auditable record of each policy’s chain of title, transaction history, servicing activity, and cash‑flow rights makes the contents of every position legible to investors at all times, replacing fragmented document trails with a single verifiable source.

Faster and more efficient transactions: Putting policy data on chain is designed to eliminate the manual paperwork, reconciliation, and settlement delays that govern tertiary transfers today. Buyers transact on the basis of diligence already performed and verifiable on the ledger, compressing what is currently a multi‑week process into a matter of days.

Enhanced access for international investors: Tokenization brings secondary life insurance within reach of qualified foreign institutions, sovereign allocators, and family offices that have historically been constrained by the operational complexity and jurisdictional friction of holding U.S.‑based, manually serviced assets. On‑chain custody and settlement are designed to remove those barriers.

Stronger chain of title verification: An immutable record of beneficial ownership is designed to eliminate ambiguity around assignments, beneficiary changes, and lien priority, reducing the disputes and indemnification overhead that have historically attached to tertiary trades.

More efficient asset management and reporting: Smart contracts and on‑chain records automate premium servicing, policy tracking, cash‑flow distributions, and investor reporting across diversified portfolios, removing layers of intermediation that have weighed on net returns and lengthened reporting cycles.

Strategic Positioning

Abacus is uniquely positioned to lead this transition. The Company sources, underwrites, services, and monitors a substantial share of the active secondary life insurance market and has built the data infrastructure, mortality tracking systems, and institutional servicing capabilities required to support an on‑chain market at scale. Tokenization extends those capabilities rather than replacing them.

The initiative is being developed within the Company’s existing investment platform. Additional details, including blockchain partners, target asset volumes, and program milestones, will be provided in subsequent disclosures.

Forward‑Looking Statements

All statements in this press release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this press release) other than historical facts are forward‑looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward‑looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements, many of which are outside the control of Abacus. Forward‑looking information includes but is not limited to statements regarding: Abacus’s financial and operational outlook; Abacus’s operational and financial strategies, including planned growth initiatives and the benefits thereof, Abacus’s ability to successfully effect those strategies, and the expected results therefrom. These forward‑looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “goals,” “prospects,” “will,” “would,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).

While Abacus believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business. The factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward‑looking statements include, but are not limited to: the fact that Abacus’s loss reserves are based on estimates and may be inadequate to cover its actual losses; the failure to properly price Abacus’s insurance policies; the geographic concentration of Abacus’s business; the cyclical nature of Abacus’s industry; the impact of regulation on Abacus’s business; the effects of competition on Abacus’s business; the failure of Abacus’s relationships with independent agencies; the failure to meet Abacus’s investment objectives; the inability to raise capital on favorable terms or at all; the effects of acts of terrorism; and the effectiveness of Abacus’s control environment, including the identification of control deficiencies.

These forward‑looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward‑looking statements and challenges and uncertainties set forth in documents filed by Abacus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Annual Report on Form 10‑K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10‑Q and subsequent periodic reports. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward‑looking statements. Abacus cautions you not to place undue reliance on the forward‑looking statements contained in this press release. Forward‑looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward‑looking statements, and Abacus assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward‑looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Abacus does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Risk disclosure: All securities investing and trading activities risk the loss of capital. Investors should carefully review the offering documents and consult with their own legal, tax, financial advisors regarding the suitability of investments.

About Abacus

Abacus Global Management (NYSE: ABX) is a leading financial services company specializing in alternative asset management, data‑driven wealth solutions, technology innovations, and institutional services. With a focus on longevity‑based assets and personalized financial planning, Abacus leverages proprietary data analytics and decades of industry expertise to deliver innovative solutions that optimize financial outcomes for individuals and institutions worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.abacusgm.com



Contacts:

Investor Relations

David Jackson – Managing Director of Investor Relations

david@abacusgm.com

(321) 299‑0716

Abacus Global Management Public Relations

press@abacusgm.com