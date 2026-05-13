Converge Partners with mea Platform to Accelerate Adoption of AI-Driven Insurance Operations

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Converge, a performance‑driven marketing and brand stewardship agency, today announced a new integrated marketing engagement with mea Platform (“mea”), an AI‑native insurance technology company redefining how insurance work gets done at scale. Under the engagement, Converge will lead a unified marketing program to support mea’s next phase of growth, sharpening market positioning, clarifying audience understanding, and building a scalable demand engine aligned with mea’s long‑term product vision.

mea is differentiated by its ability to execute insurance work end to end across the value chain. Built from the ground up by experienced insurance practitioners, utilizes a proprietary insurance domain language model and knowledge graph to automate high‑volume insurance operations. Operating costs consume roughly $2 trillion globally each year in the insurance industry. Mea tackles this head-on, enabling up to a 50 percent reduction in operating costs, thereby directly benefiting customer profitability. mea is the only insurance‑specific AI partner working with tier‑one global carriers, brokers, and MGAs.

“Marketing an AI‑native insurance platform rewards clarity, proof, and patience in equal measure,” said Elliott Bundy, Chief Marketing Officer at mea Platform. “Converge has helped technical category leaders translate differentiation into sustained commercial momentum, and that is the discipline we want guiding mea’s next chapter of growth. We selected Converge because of this successful track record and because of their intense alignment around performance outcomes for their clients.”

Converge’s work will align what drives adoption today with where mea already leads the market, connecting immediate operational impact with a vision for system‑level transformation across insurance organizations. The engagement spans positioning, audience segmentation, digital experience, content and thought leadership, performance media, and integrated go‑to‑market activation.

“In insurance, everyone in the industry is experimenting with AI, but only a small fraction of companies has put it into production in a way that executes work at scale,” said Shoshana Winter, Chief Executive Officer at Converge. “The opportunity and the challenge are helping the market understand a genuinely different model. AI that operates alongside insurance teams reliably and at enterprise scale.”

The engagement follows mea’s recent $50M funding round, which is accelerating go‑to‑market investment alongside continued platform development.

As mea’s buyer profile expands to include both operational leaders seeking near‑term relief and CIOs responsible for long‑term architecture decisions, the program is designed to communicate clearly across both audiences, balancing credibility, proof, and ambition.

Converge brings deep experience supporting AI‑native platforms in regulated, high‑consideration markets, combining senior‑level strategy with executional accountability to help emerging category leaders translate differentiation into sustained growth.

About mea Platform

Built by industry veterans, mea leverages a domain-specific Language Model (dsLM) and insurance-specific knowledge graph to deliver end-to-end automation across all aspects of insurance operations. The platform offers rapid, non-invasive deployment, immediate operational impact, and scalability, significantly reducing costs and improving productivity from day one. www.meaplatform.com

About Converge

Converge is a full-service, boutique performance marketing agency focused on driving measurable, accountable growth for clients in high-consideration categories including professional services, financial services, retail, non-profit, healthcare and education. Founded in 2006, with lead acquisition as the primary offering, today Converge offers a variety of direct marketing capabilities including media strategy, buying and planning, advanced data & measurement, audience modeling and predictive analytics, performance UI/UX and creative services. Converge manages integrated multi-channel media and lead acquisition campaigns with a focus on print, display, paid search, paid social, SEO, email, and CTV. Servicing clients across multiple verticals including Home Services, Legal, Insurance, Financial Services, Converge has generated over $2B in client sales and more than 1M leads for its clients. https://convergemarketing.com/

Media Contact:

For converge:

James A. Pearson

james.pearson@convergemarketing.com

+1 (646) 522-4297

For mea Platform:

Elliott Bundy

elliott.bundy@meaplatform.com

+1 (347) 561-0276