Tech Exactly Launches Dedicated HIPAA-Compliant Development Service for Healthcare Startups

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech Exactly , a healthcare and AI software development company serving US digital health startups and SMBs, today announced the launch of its dedicated HIPAA-Compliant Development Service — a structured, end-to-end offering designed to help healthcare startups and small-to-midsize businesses build secure, HIPAA-ready applications.





The service formalizes Tech Exactly's healthcare development expertise, built over 15+ HIPAA-compliant projects delivered in the past three years, into a named offering that covers the full application lifecycle — from compliance scoping and architecture design through development, testing, and post-launch audit support.

Healthcare startups face a persistent gap between speed-to-market and regulatory readiness. IBM's Cost of a Data Breach research continues to rank healthcare as the costliest industry for breach response, even as average breach costs fluctuate year to year. For early-stage digital health companies, the larger issue is not just breach exposure. It is the cost of discovering too late that PHI handling, access controls, audit trails, cloud configuration, and vendor BAAs were not designed into the product from the beginning.

Tech Exactly's HIPAA-Compliant Development Service addresses this by embedding HIPAA-readiness into every phase of development:

Compliance scoping and architecture design — HIPAA requirements defined before a single line of code is written

— HIPAA requirements defined before a single line of code is written Secure PHI handling — AES-256 encryption at rest, TLS 1.3 in transit, role-based access controls, and comprehensive audit trails

— AES-256 encryption at rest, TLS 1.3 in transit, role-based access controls, and comprehensive audit trails BAA-ready application development — systems built to support Business Associate Agreement requirements from the ground up

— systems built to support Business Associate Agreement requirements from the ground up Telemedicine and remote patient monitoring — HIPAA-compliant telehealth platforms with video consultation, e-prescriptions, and EHR integration

— HIPAA-compliant telehealth platforms with video consultation, e-prescriptions, and EHR integration Medical device software (SaMD) — IEC 62304-compliant development with FDA 510(k) documentation support

— IEC 62304-compliant development with FDA 510(k) documentation support Post-launch compliance support — security audit preparation, penetration testing, and ongoing compliance monitoring

The company has delivered HIPAA-compliant healthcare applications across telemedicine, behavioral health, remote patient monitoring, and medical device software, including a HIPAA-compliant therapy platform serving patients in New York City and an IEC 62304-compliant mobile application for medical test interpretation. Its healthcare development work spans HIPAA, HITECH, HL7/FHIR, SOC 2, IEC 62304, and FDA documentation support for regulated digital health products.

"Many healthcare startups we work with discover compliance gaps late in the development cycle, which leads to costly rework and delayed launches. We built this to make HIPAA compliance the starting point, not something teams scramble to add before an audit. We've done this across 15+ projects — now it's a defined, repeatable service that founders can plug into from day one," said Hitesh Agarwal, Founder of Tech Exactly.

To learn more about Tech Exactly's HIPAA-Compliant Development Service, visit techexactly.com/healthcare-app-development-company .

About Tech Exactly

Tech Exactly is a software development company specializing in HIPAA-compliant healthcare applications, AI-powered solutions, and fintech platforms. Founded by Hitesh Agarwal, the company partners with healthcare startups and SMBs across the United States. Learn more at techexactly.com .

Contact: +1-5075708343 | info@techexactly.com

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