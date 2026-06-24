Tech Exactly Expands AI Capabilities with Voice AI Integration Service for Customer-Facing Operations

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech Exactly, a software development company specializing in generative AI and healthcare, today announced the expansion of its AI offering with a dedicated Voice AI Integration Service. The new service helps growing businesses, mid-market teams, and enterprise companies deploy voice AI agents that work inside their existing business systems, automating phone-based customer interactions without replacing the tools teams already use.





Most voice AI projects produce a standalone bot that sits apart from a company's real systems, leaving staff to copy information between the bot and their CRM, call center, or records system by hand. The harder, more valuable work is integration — connecting the voice agent so it can look up a customer record, update it, route the call, and trigger the right workflow in real time. That integration engineering is where many voice AI efforts stall.

Tech Exactly's Voice AI Integration Service is built around that gap, applying the same generative AI engineering behind its LLM and conversational AI work to voice. The company connects voice agents to existing platforms and handles the integration layer — authentication, rate limiting, error recovery, and fallback paths:

CRM integration : voice agents that log calls, update contact records, and trigger workflows inside Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoho, and custom CRMs

: voice agents that log calls, update contact records, and trigger workflows inside Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoho, and custom CRMs IVR modernization : replacing rigid phone trees with natural-language routing, real-time lookups, and smart escalation to human agents

: replacing rigid phone trees with natural-language routing, real-time lookups, and smart escalation to human agents Contact center automation : Tier-1 call handling, agent assist with real-time prompts, and post-call summarization across platforms like Genesys, Five9, and Twilio Flex

: Tier-1 call handling, agent assist with real-time prompts, and post-call summarization across platforms like Genesys, Five9, and Twilio Flex Healthcare voice AI : HIPAA-aware voice AI workflows for appointment scheduling, patient intake, refill request routing, and EHR-connected administrative tasks

: HIPAA-aware voice AI workflows for appointment scheduling, patient intake, refill request routing, and EHR-connected administrative tasks Loan servicing and fintech : voice agents for payment reminders, loan status inquiries, and routine borrower questions, integrated with existing servicing and compliance workflows

: voice agents for payment reminders, loan status inquiries, and routine borrower questions, integrated with existing servicing and compliance workflows Platform-flexible build: built across voice AI platforms including Vapi, Retell AI, Bland AI, and Voiceflow, with speech-to-text and text-to-speech providers including Whisper, Deepgram, ElevenLabs, Google Speech-to-Text, and Amazon Transcribe

The service extends Tech Exactly's existing AI work. With 5+ years building AI and machine learning systems and 10+ AI projects delivered across healthcare, fintech, ecommerce, and other industries, the company positions integration experience — connecting AI to live business systems rather than building isolated demos — as the foundation of the new service.

"A voice bot that can't touch your systems is a glorified answering machine. The value shows up when the agent can actually look up an account, update it, and move the call forward. That's an integration challenge, not a voice problem. We built this service around connecting voice AI to the tools businesses already depend on," said Hitesh Agarwal, Founder of Tech Exactly.

To learn more about Tech Exactly's Voice AI Integration Service, visit techexactly.com/voice-ai-integration-services .

About Tech Exactly

Tech Exactly is a software development company specializing in generative AI and healthcare. The company partners with startups, mid-market, and enterprise companies across the United States to build production-grade AI systems, from LLM-powered applications and voice AI to compliant healthcare software. Learn more at techexactly.com .

Contact: +1 (231) 388-7733 | info@techexactly.com

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