NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXTPredict NYC Expands Wall Street Presence as Prediction Markets Gain Institutional Traction

Senior leaders from Blackstone, Bloomberg, and Bank of America underscore growing Wall Street interest in prediction markets as a financial tool

NEXTPredict.io, a leading media and conference organization, and host of NEXTPredict NYC, the world's first dedicated prediction markets summit, announced the addition of four Wall Street leaders to its speaker lineup, highlighting the growing convergence between institutional finance and prediction markets.

“Prediction markets are rapidly evolving from a niche product into a serious financial conversation,” said Pierre Lindh, co-founder and MD of NEXT.io. “Bringing together leaders from financial stalwarts such as Bloomberg, Blackstone, and Bank of America reflects the level of attention this sector is now attracting from Wall Street, and the role these markets may play in forecasting, risk assessment, and capital flows.”

The NEXTPredict Summit NYC will prioritize deal-making and high-value connections, supported by a curated program of discussions. The 2026 edition will bring together C-suite executives, founders, investors, and policymakers for two days of high-level commercial discussions, strategic networking, and executive-led content. The Summit is strategically scheduled shortly before the 2026 Midterm elections, a timing that will shape elements of the agenda. Other sessions will focus on core market topics such as liquidity, regulation, infrastructure, product development, and capital flows.

"The NEXT.io New York Summit has become a premier annual gathering place for thought leaders in the global online gaming industry,” said Brian Egger, Senior Gaming and Lodging Analyst and Global Head of Financial Modeling at Bloomberg Intelligence. “This October's inaugural NEXTPredict Summit NYC is likely to emerge as a marquee industry event for entrepreneurs, investors, regulators and other key decision makers engaged in today's most pivotal emerging sports-related vertical."

NEXTPredict will take place Oct. 22-23, 2026, at Convene in New York City. For more information, and to join the waitlist, please visit: NEXTPredict.io