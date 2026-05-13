SIOS Technology Announces Reseller Partnership with Vaske

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp., a leading provider of application high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR) solutions, today announced a new reseller partnership with Vaske (Vaske Computer, Inc), an IT services and consulting firm headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. Through this agreement, Vaske will resell SIOS high availability and disaster recovery solutions along with related professional services to customers nationwide across the United States.

SIOS delivers innovative high availability and disaster recovery solutions that protect critical applications from downtime and data loss. SIOS LifeKeeper provides automated failover clustering to ensure continuous operation of essential applications, while SIOS DataKeeper offers real-time replication for high availability and disaster recovery across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments. Together, these solutions enable organizations to maintain uptime, protect data integrity, and ensure seamless business continuity.

Vaske specializes in Oracle-centric consulting and enterprise data environments, with deep expertise spanning cloud infrastructure, AI deployment, and enterprise managed services. The company supports customers across both project-based engagements and ongoing enterprise managed services, helping organizations maintain performance, availability, and security in complex hybrid IT environments.

“Vaske’s strong focus on Oracle environments and enterprise data infrastructure makes them an excellent partner for SIOS,” said Masahiro Arai, COO of SIOS Technology. “Their experience supporting complex, mission-critical systems aligns perfectly with our application-aware clustering solutions. Together, we can help customers achieve more consistent resilience across their entire IT landscape.”

As Vaske celebrates more than three decades in business, the partnership underscores its continued commitment to delivering reliable, enterprise-grade IT solutions.

“At Vaske, we are focused on helping our customers build and maintain highly reliable, secure, and scalable environments for their most critical applications,” said Dylan Bell, CEO of Vaske. “Partnering with SIOS allows us to enhance our offerings with proven HA and DR solutions that integrate seamlessly with the Oracle and Linux environments we support, ensuring our customers can achieve greater uptime and operational confidence.”

For more information about SIOS Technology and its high availability solutions, visit www.us.sios.com. To learn more about Vaske, visit https://vaske-it.com/.

About Vaske

Vaske (Vaske Computer, Inc.), headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, is an IT services and consulting firm specializing in enterprise data environments, Oracle technologies, cloud infrastructure, and AI deployment. Founded in 1993, Vaske brings more than three decades of experience designing, implementing, and managing complex IT systems for organizations nationwide. The company provides a full range of services, including consulting, managed IT services, and data-driven solutions that help organizations modernize infrastructure, improve resilience, and optimize performance across hybrid and cloud environments.

About SIOS Technology Corp.

SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data, protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. (https://us.sios.com) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.

SIOS, SIOS Technology, SIOS DataKeeper, SIOS LifeKeeper, and associated logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of SIOS Technology Corp. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Beth Winkowski

Winkowski Public Relations, LLC for SIOS

978-649-7189

bethwinkowski@US.SIOS.com