Sharecare joins Innovators’ Network at American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation

ATLANTA, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharecare, the digital health enablement company that helps to improve care quality, drive better outcomes, and lower costs across the healthcare ecosystem, has joined the American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation’s (the Center) Innovators’ Network. The Center is focused on building and fostering health technology relationships to develop innovative and scalable solutions.

The Innovators’ Network is a consortium connecting entrepreneurs, providers, researchers, and payors to advance cardiovascular and brain health innovation. Innovators’ Network members also have the opportunity to access the Association’s digital evidence-based scientific guidelines and clinical recommendations as they develop digital healthcare technologies. Members collaborate with the Center in different ways, including building models for clinical outcome studies, which lowers the significant cost of developing those studies independently, helping connect the science to technology, and providing evidence that a digital platform improves healthcare outcomes – a key concern for providers and payors.

“The Center aims to advance the rapid, efficient, and effective development of healthcare technology,” said Robert A. Harrington, M.D., FAHA, volunteer past president of the American Heart Association (2019-2020), chair of the American Heart Association’s Health Tech Advisory Group for the Center, and the Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean of Weill Cornell Medicine and provost for medical affairs of Cornell University. “Joining the Innovators’ Network gives members the opportunity to leverage the consortium and work toward broadening and deepening their engagement in this arena.”

Sharecare joins the Innovators’ Network, bringing with them a track record of building engaging digital experiences that provide patients and providers with a deep and relatable understanding of chronic conditions. Building on the expertise of the award-winning Sharecare Reality Lab, the digital health company is working with industry leaders such as the American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation to utilize augmented and virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and 3D technology to better inform and personalize care journeys. By empowering providers to explore human anatomy, disease progression, and treatment impact on behalf of their patients, Sharecare’s immersive technology enriches the patient-provider relationship, drives action, and encourages medication adherence.

“At Sharecare, we are committed to developing innovative solutions that engage, educate, and activate patients and providers to better understand health conditions and take the right action towards improved health and well-being,” said Michael Joachim, general manager of life sciences at Sharecare. “By joining the Innovators' Network, we are poised to accelerate our efforts to leverage cutting-edge technology, like VR and AR, to deepen individuals' understanding of the impact and progression of a disease, while surfacing scientifically-validated information that serves to close communication gaps between patients and providers and, ultimately, improve outcomes.”

About Sharecare

Sharecare is a digital healthcare company that delivers software and tech-enabled services to stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem to help improve care quality, drive better outcomes, and lower costs. Through its data-driven AI insights, evidence-based resources, and comprehensive platform – including benefits navigation, care management, home care resources, health information management, and more – Sharecare helps people easily and efficiently manage their healthcare and improve their well-being. Across its three business channels, Sharecare enables health plan sponsors, health systems and physician practices, and leading pharmaceutical brands to drive personalized and value-based care at scale. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com .