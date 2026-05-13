Wolf & Company, P.C. Continues National Expansion With Presence In Florida And Texas

The Boston-based firm provides advisory, assurance, digital, and tax services to clients across the continental United States.

BOSTON, MA, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf & Company, P.C. today announced the addition of two new satellite offices, expanding the firm’s national footprint. The offices – one in Dallas, TX and another in Miami, FL – add to the firms’ three existing offices in Boston, MA, Springfield, MA, and Princeton, New Jersey.

The decision to open satellite offices was spurred by the firm’s new client growth in the Texas and Florida regions, as well as the organization’s geographic expansion. In 2026, Wolf & Company’s workforce spans 20 states, due to a continued commitment to recruiting best-in-class talent uninhibited by state lines.

“We’re proud to serve clients across industries and the continental United States,” said Michael Kanarellis, the firm’s Chief Growth Officer. “We will always stay true to our New England roots. But for a firm like ours – one growing 16% year-over-year, with double-digit growth rates for three consecutive years, and clients across 47 states – an expanded national presence makes sense.”

Wolf & Company surpassed $100M in revenue in 2025, a result of continued growth and expansion across the nation. The firm has received several national awards recently, including ranking among Accounting Today’s Top 100 Firms for another consecutive year and being named one of USA Today’s 2026 Most Recommended Tax Firms.

For more information, visit Wolf & Company’s website at: www.wolfandco.com

About Wolf & Company, P.C.

Wolf & Company, P.C. is a top 100 national advisory, assurance, and tax firm with several industry-focused practices. For 115 years, the firm has guided clients through complex regulatory landscapes and economic changes. With a foundation built on integrity and deep industry expertise, Wolf & Company provides tailored solutions designed to help clients confidently navigate what’s next. Learn more at www.wolfandco.com.

Highwire

Ella Ceron

Wolfco@teamhighwire.com