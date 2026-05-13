A1 Garage Door Service’s Vertical Track 2026 to Focus on Building Businesses That Outlive the Founder

PHOENIX, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A1 Garage Door Service , a leading provider of residential repair and replacement garage door services across the United States, today announced the full speaker lineup and agenda for Vertical Track 2026. The three-day conference, hosted by Tommy Mello , founder and CEO of A1 Garage Door Service and Tommy Mello Ventures (TMV), and author of Home Service Millionaire and Elevate, will be held May 13-15 at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Ariz. Vertical Track 2026 brings together garage door and home-service business owners for hands-on workshops, strategic sessions, and networking designed to help owners scale their companies, develop stronger teams, and build businesses that last.

In addition to Mello, this year's keynote speakers include Robert Cialdini , the psychologist and bestselling author of Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion, and Cameron Herold , founder of the COO Alliance and the former COO of 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, who grew the company from $2 million to $106 million in revenue in six years. Vertical Track 2026 is centered around one theme: Build What Outlives You. The conference encourages home service business owners to think beyond short-term growth and focus on building companies that can sustain long-term success.

Featured speakers include:

Jeff Bowab , president, RYNO Strategic Solutions

Peter Cobabe , founder, Adaptr AI

Justin Evans , vice president of residential marketing, Clopay Corporation

Aaron Gaynor , founder/CEO, Eco Plumbers, Electricians, and HVAC Technicians

Mark Guzman , owner, Ohana Garage Door Repair

Bryan Huddleston , founder, Dad and Daughter Garage Door Service

Stacey Rands , co-owner, Vision Garage Doors Ltd

James Tedford , owner, Tedford Garage Doors

Additional speakers include:

Mike Bailey, vice president of Greenfield Expansion, A1 Garage Door Service

Manny Carrasco , call center manager, A1 Garage Door Service

Brian Davenport , vice president of Operations, West Region, A1 Garage Door Service

Andrea Davis , general manager, A1 Garage Door Service

Robin Enwiya, senior service technician, A1 Garage Door Service

Jon Hartey , business coach at Garage Door Freedom

Cody Johnson , general manager, Garage Door Doctor

Alisa Lindsey, vice president of business development at Garage Door Freedom

Matt Peterson , sr. dispatch manager, A1 Garage Door Service

Travis Rackley - vice president of operations, East Region at A1 Garage Door Service

Dustin Sims , VP of operations and customer experience, A1 Garage Door Service

Luke Martin , COO at A1 Garage Door Service

Seth Munstock , area manager, Don’s Garage Doors

"We built Vertical Track because I know firsthand what it means to be a business owner trying to figure out how to grow without a roadmap," said Tommy Mello, founder and CEO of A1 Garage Door Service. "Every year we bring in people who have actually done it, not just talked about it, and I think this year's lineup is the strongest we have put together. If you run a home-service business and you want to get better, this is the room you need to be in."

Session topics include navigating acquisitions, coaching and leadership development, scaling into new markets, the mindset shift from technician to business owner, building high-performing teams, AI in digital marketing, financial planning, and capital investment.

To register or learn more about Vertical Track 2026, visit www.verticaltrack.com .

About A1 Garage Door Service

A1 is a leading provider of residential repair and replacement garage door services across the United States. Founded in 2007, A1 has established a longstanding reputation for providing the highest quality customer service available in its 33 served markets. More information can be found at www.a1garage.com.

About Tommy Mello Ventures

Tommy Mello Ventures (TMV) is a growth-focused investment and advisory organization supporting the home-services and home-improvement industries across the United States. Founded by entrepreneur Tommy Mello, the company partners with entrepreneurs to strengthen operations, improve profitability, and accelerate sustainable expansion. TMV works with companies nationwide through strategic capital investments, partnerships, and connections across a broad industry network. More information can be found at www.tommymelloventures.com .