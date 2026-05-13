A1 Garage Door Service’s Vertical Track 2026 to Focus on Building Businesses That Outlive the Founder

PHOENIX, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A1 Garage Door Service, a leading provider of residential repair and replacement garage door services across the United States, today announced the full speaker lineup and agenda for Vertical Track 2026. The three-day conference, hosted by Tommy Mello, founder and CEO of A1 Garage Door Service and Tommy Mello Ventures (TMV), and author of Home Service Millionaire and Elevate, will be held May 13-15 at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Ariz. Vertical Track 2026 brings together garage door and home-service business owners for hands-on workshops, strategic sessions, and networking designed to help owners scale their companies, develop stronger teams, and build businesses that last.
In addition to Mello, this year's keynote speakers include Robert Cialdini, the psychologist and bestselling author of Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion, and Cameron Herold, founder of the COO Alliance and the former COO of 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, who grew the company from $2 million to $106 million in revenue in six years. Vertical Track 2026 is centered around one theme: Build What Outlives You. The conference encourages home service business owners to think beyond short-term growth and focus on building companies that can sustain long-term success.
Featured speakers include:
Jeff Bowab, president, RYNO Strategic Solutions
Peter Cobabe, founder, Adaptr AI
Justin Evans, vice president of residential marketing, Clopay Corporation
Aaron Gaynor, founder/CEO, Eco Plumbers, Electricians, and HVAC Technicians
Mark Guzman, owner, Ohana Garage Door Repair
Bryan Huddleston, founder, Dad and Daughter Garage Door Service
Stacey Rands, co-owner, Vision Garage Doors Ltd
James Tedford, owner, Tedford Garage Doors
Additional speakers include:
Mike Bailey, vice president of Greenfield Expansion, A1 Garage Door Service
Manny Carrasco, call center manager, A1 Garage Door Service
Brian Davenport, vice president of Operations, West Region, A1 Garage Door Service
Andrea Davis, general manager, A1 Garage Door Service
Robin Enwiya, senior service technician, A1 Garage Door Service
Jon Hartey, business coach at Garage Door Freedom
Cody Johnson, general manager, Garage Door Doctor
Alisa Lindsey, vice president of business development at Garage Door Freedom
Matt Peterson, sr. dispatch manager, A1 Garage Door Service
Travis Rackley - vice president of operations, East Region at A1 Garage Door Service
Dustin Sims, VP of operations and customer experience, A1 Garage Door Service
Luke Martin, COO at A1 Garage Door Service
Seth Munstock, area manager, Don’s Garage Doors
"We built Vertical Track because I know firsthand what it means to be a business owner trying to figure out how to grow without a roadmap," said Tommy Mello, founder and CEO of A1 Garage Door Service. "Every year we bring in people who have actually done it, not just talked about it, and I think this year's lineup is the strongest we have put together. If you run a home-service business and you want to get better, this is the room you need to be in."
Session topics include navigating acquisitions, coaching and leadership development, scaling into new markets, the mindset shift from technician to business owner, building high-performing teams, AI in digital marketing, financial planning, and capital investment.
To register or learn more about Vertical Track 2026, visit www.verticaltrack.com.
About A1 Garage Door Service
A1 is a leading provider of residential repair and replacement garage door services across the United States. Founded in 2007, A1 has established a longstanding reputation for providing the highest quality customer service available in its 33 served markets. More information can be found at www.a1garage.com.
About Tommy Mello Ventures
Tommy Mello Ventures (TMV) is a growth-focused investment and advisory organization supporting the home-services and home-improvement industries across the United States. Founded by entrepreneur Tommy Mello, the company partners with entrepreneurs to strengthen operations, improve profitability, and accelerate sustainable expansion. TMV works with companies nationwide through strategic capital investments, partnerships, and connections across a broad industry network. More information can be found at www.tommymelloventures.com.
About Vertical Track
Vertical Track is a national training and leadership event created to help home-service business owners strengthen operations, develop their teams, and accelerate sustainable growth. Founded by entrepreneur Tommy Mello, the conference brings together industry experts, operators, and thought leaders for hands-on workshops, strategic insights, and proven systems used by top-performing companies. Vertical Track hosts thousands of attendees each year and continues to expand its programming to support the next generation of home-service leaders. More information can be found at www.verticaltrack.com.