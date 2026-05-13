SEALSQ Positioned for Leadership in Orbital Quantum Security and Space-Based Data Centers with Post-Quantum Semiconductor Technology

Geneva, Switzerland, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today outlined its strategic positioning to become a foundational cybersecurity and trusted semiconductor infrastructure provider for the next generation of orbital platforms and space-based data centers

As global demand for Artificial Intelligence infrastructure accelerates beyond the physical and energy limitations of terrestrial data centers, the aerospace and AI industries are increasingly exploring orbital computing architectures capable of hosting AI processing, distributed storage, and autonomous cloud services directly in space. Recent developments across the aerospace and technology sectors validate the emergence of orbital data centers and reinforce the importance of secure, quantum-resilient infrastructure capable of protecting AI assets operating in space environments.

SEALSQ believes that future orbital cloud architecture will require an entirely new security paradigm built around trusted hardware identity, quantum-resistant encryption, secure satellite-to-satellite communications, and autonomous cybersecurity systems capable of operating across distributed orbital constellations.

SEALSQ’s post-quantum semiconductor technologies are designed to address these challenges by enabling secure hardware authentication, trusted boot processes, encrypted AI inference, and zero-trust communications between satellites, orbital compute nodes, and terrestrial infrastructures. The Company’s technologies can be integrated into next-generation space-based data centers to secure AI workloads, protect sensitive data, and defend critical infrastructure against future quantum-enabled cyber threats.

The emergence of orbital AI infrastructures creates unprecedented cybersecurity requirements. Unlike terrestrial systems, orbital infrastructures operate in remote and hostile environments where physical intervention is extremely limited, and resilience must be embedded directly at the semiconductor and system architecture levels. SEALSQ’s secure microcontrollers, cryptographic chips, and post-quantum security technologies are specifically designed for long-life deployments requiring high reliability, low power consumption, and resistance against evolving cyber threats.

The Company also sees strong synergies between space-based AI infrastructure and decentralized trust architectures powered by blockchain technologies. By combining secure semiconductors, trusted digital identities, and blockchain-enabled authentication systems, SEALSQ aims to support the development of autonomous machine-to-machine ecosystems operating securely across satellite constellations, AI agents, IoT networks, and future orbital edge computing infrastructures.

SEALSQ’s technologies are further aligned with the growing international demand for sovereign AI, sovereign cloud infrastructure, and secure European-led space technologies. As governments and enterprises seek trusted alternatives for protecting strategic AI assets and communications infrastructures, SEALSQ believes its integrated expertise in semiconductors, cybersecurity, post-quantum cryptography, and satellite security positions the Company as a critical enabler of future sovereign orbital cloud architectures.

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of SEALSQ, stated: “We are at the beginning of a structural shift in how and where computing infrastructure is deployed. As the future of AI infrastructure expands beyond Earth, orbital data centers will emerge as a critical layer of the global digital economy. These space-based data centers and orbital AI clouds will require an entirely new cybersecurity architecture where trust, identity, and quantum resilience are embedded directly into the semiconductor layer. SEALSQ is uniquely positioned to become the Root of Trust for the emerging orbital AI economy by securing communications, AI processing, and autonomous digital interactions operating in space.”

SEALSQ continues to expand its post-quantum semiconductor roadmap and secure satellite technologies to support future applications in AI infrastructure, secure space communications, sovereign cloud architectures, and next-generation orbital computing systems.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SEALSQ Corp.

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@sealsq.com SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@theequitygroup.com







