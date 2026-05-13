Town of York Construction Begins as GoNetspeed Expands 100% Fiber Network

YORK, Maine, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoNetspeed, the Northeast’s largest independent fiber internet provider, has officially kicked-off construction to deliver 100% fiber-optic internet access to more than 4,800 homes and businesses throughout York. Backed by a $5 million privately funded investment, GoNetspeed’s York expansion marks a significant step toward enhancing connectivity, bringing multi-gigabit speeds and reliable internet access to more Maine residents and businesses.

With construction actively progressing, GoNetspeed expects the first households and businesses to be connected as early as this July. York residents and businesses can be among the first to experience GoNetspeed’s 100% fiber-optic network by visiting gonetspeed.com/me/York to learn more, sign up for construction updates, and pre-order service.

“Too many communities across the Northeast are still forced to choose between speed and reliability — and they shouldn’t have to,” said Richard Clark, president and CEO of GoNetspeed. “At GoNetspeed, we believe internet service should simply work the way people expect it to, delivering the speed and dependability our customers deserve. That’s the standard we’re committed to as we move quickly to bring our fiber network to the town of York.”

Fiber-optic internet delivers the future-proof connectivity communities need to support growth, innovation, and economic opportunity. Through its privately funded investment in York, GoNetspeed will bring residents and businesses access to fast, reliable service designed to meet the demands of an increasingly digital world, all without the use of taxpayer dollars.

GoNetspeed continues to ensure that more communities throughout Maine have access to a high-speed, 100% fiber internet infrastructure. Currently, more than 30 communities throughout Maine have access to GoNetspeed’s service, including Brunswick, Kennebunk, Lewiston, Ogunquit and Portland.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is accelerating the expansion of its fiber networks across 11 states, including Maine. The company continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and greater reliability to residents and businesses throughout its footprint. Powered by a 100% fiber-optic network, customers gain access to symmetrical upload and download speeds ranging from 500 Mbps to 6 Gbps. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the Northeast and is nationally recognized for ISP gaming speeds. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

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Katie Bartholomai

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Katie@RunSwitchPR.com

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