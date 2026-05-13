BulkQuant Launches AI Trading Bot and AI-Powered Quant Trading Platform With Automated Strategy Execution

London, United Kingdom, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BulkQuant officially announced the launch of its AI Trading Bot and AI-powered Quant Trading Platform, introducing a simplified and intelligent automated trading solution designed for modern investors seeking smarter market participation.

The newly launched platform combines artificial intelligence, quantitative analysis, and Automated Strategy Execution into a unified ecosystem that helps users reduce trading complexity while improving operational efficiency. Designed for both beginners and experienced traders, BulkQuant aims to make AI-driven Quantitative Trading more accessible to a global audience.

As demand for automated investing technologies continues to grow, BulkQuant enters the market with a focus on intelligent automation, real-time data analysis, and user-friendly trading infrastructure. The platform continuously monitors market activity, evaluates trading opportunities using quantitative models, and executes trades automatically based on dynamic market conditions.

One of the platform’s core offerings is its advanced AI Trading Bot system, which enables users to activate Automated Trading Strategies without requiring coding knowledge or complex manual configurations. By leveraging AI-powered market analysis and algorithmic execution, BulkQuant seeks to provide a more efficient and scalable Automated Crypto Trading experience across rapidly changing financial markets.

Key features of the platform include:

AI-powered Automated Trading Strategies

Real-time market monitoring and analysis

Intelligent risk management systems

Automated Strategy Execution

Beginner-friendly user interface

24/7 trading infrastructure

Fast onboarding and one-click activation

To support new user adoption, BulkQuant has also introduced a promotional onboarding campaign. New users can currently receive a $10 instant reward plus $50 in free trial credits upon registration, allowing traders to explore the platform’s AI-powered Automated Trading Platform with reduced entry barriers.

According to the company, the goal behind BulkQuant is to simplify quantitative investing while enabling broader access to advanced trading technologies previously associated with institutional-level trading environments.

“We believe the future of trading will be driven by AI, automation, and intelligent data analysis,” said a spokesperson for BulkQuant. “Our mission is to make Algorithmic Trading simpler, smarter, and more accessible for users worldwide through AI Trading Bots and automated strategy systems.”

The launch comes at a time when AI-driven financial technologies and automated trading solutions are rapidly gaining momentum among retail and professional investors alike. With financial markets operating around the clock, particularly within the cryptocurrency sector, automated quantitative systems are increasingly viewed as essential tools for efficient market participation and risk management.

BulkQuant stated that the platform will continue expanding its AI infrastructure, trading models, and automation capabilities in future updates as part of its long-term vision to build a next-generation intelligent trading ecosystem.

Users interested in learning more about BulkQuant and its AI-powered Quant Trading Platform can visit the official website at BulkQuant.

About BulkQuant

BulkQuant is an AI-powered Quantitative Trading Platform focused on Automated Strategy Execution, intelligent market analysis, and accessible trading technology. The company aims to simplify Algorithmic Trading through AI Trading Bots, automation tools, and data-driven trading infrastructure designed for global users.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.