Ruth Turkington promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Banking Officer at Fidelity Bank

DUNMORE, Pa., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daniel J. Santaniello, President and CEO of Fidelity Bank, is pleased to announce that Ruth Turkington has been promoted to Chief Banking Officer.

Turkington joined Fidelity Bank in May 2023 as EVP, Chief Consumer Banking Officer, bringing more than two decades of executive leadership in banking, digital transformation, and client-focused strategy.

In her new role, Turkington will continue to drive Consumer Banking, encompassing Branch, Client Care Center and Digital channels, along with Residential Mortgage and Consumer Lending. She continues to lead Marketing, Retail Learning and Development, along with the oversight of Deposit Operations and Digital Banking, further broadening her influence within the bank. This new title reflects both the pivotal role Turkington plays and her unwavering commitment to shaping Fidelity Bank’s future success.

In making the announcement, Santaniello stated, “Ruth’s strategic approach to innovation, ability to foster strong relationships both internally and externally, unwavering integrity, and proven track record of success make her exceptionally well-suited for this role.” He continued, “We look forward to seeing the many ways Ruth will continue to drive our bank forward.”

A dedicated community leader, Turkington serves on the boards of St. Joseph’s and NEPA Junior Achievement.

About Fidelity Bank

Fidelity Bank has built a strong history as a trusted financial advisor and continues its mission of exceeding client expectations through a unique banking experience. It operates 21 full-service offices throughout Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lehigh, and Northampton Counties, along with a limited production commercial office in Luzerne County and a Fidelity Bank Wealth Management Office in Schuylkill County. Fidelity Bank provides a digital banking experience online at www.bankatfidelity.com, through the Fidelity Mobile Banking app, and in the Client Care Center at 1-800-388-4380. Part of the Company’s vision is to serve as the best bank for the community, which was accomplished by having provided over 6,000 hours of volunteer time and over $1.6 million in donations to non-profit organizations directly within the markets served throughout 2025. Fidelity Bank's deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation up to the full extent permitted by law.

Contact:

Tara Smith

VP & Director of Marketing

(570) 504.2231

Tara.Smith@fddbank.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/707ac25e-570e-4add-acc9-d40633e56829