TSG Venture 50 Reaches Its First IPO with Cerebras Systems Listing

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSG Invest, a multi-entity investment firm providing accredited investors with research and access to pre-IPO opportunities, today announced that Cerebras Systems will become the first company in its proprietary TSG Venture 50 Index to complete an initial public offering. The Sunnyvale, California-based AI chip maker is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol CBRS on May 14, 2026, in what is on track to be the largest U.S. technology IPO of the year. Cerebras has been part of TSG's pre-IPO coverage since the index launched, and its listing marks the first liquidity event for a Venture 50 constituent.

Cerebras raised its expected IPO price range on May 11 to $150 to $160 per share, up from an initial range of $115 to $125, after the offering drew demand for more than 20 times the available shares. The company is marketing 30 million shares and could raise up to approximately $4.8 billion at the top of the range, with a fully diluted valuation approaching $49 billion. Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Barclays, and UBS are serving as joint lead bookrunners on the offering.

Founded in 2016 and led by Chief Executive Officer Andrew Feldman, Cerebras builds wafer-scale AI systems engineered around the Wafer Scale Engine — a processor that places compute, memory, and interconnect on a single piece of silicon rather than stitching together many smaller chips. The company reported $510 million in 2025 revenue, up 76 percent year over year, with $237.8 million in non-GAAP net income. In January 2026, Cerebras announced a multi-year agreement with OpenAI valued at more than $10 billion to supply 750 megawatts of low-latency AI compute capacity, alongside existing relationships with G42, MBZUAI, and Amazon Web Services.

Investors evaluating the offering should also weigh several risks disclosed in Cerebras's registration statement. The company reports significant customer concentration: G42 and MBZUAI, both Abu Dhabi-based entities treated as related parties under ASC 850, together accounted for approximately 86 percent of 2025 revenue. United States domestic revenue declined from $282.7 million in 2024 to $187.6 million in 2025, a decrease of roughly 34 percent, even as total revenue grew. Cerebras also competes with NVIDIA, AMD, Google, and the in-house silicon programs of the major cloud providers, and its software stack operates outside the dominant CUDA ecosystem used across most of the AI industry.

TSG Invest's view is that Cerebras is not competing with NVIDIA across the entire AI market. The company is built for a specific job: running already-trained AI models at very high speed. Its main customers are national governments building their own AI systems, leading AI labs, and cloud providers that want a specialized chip for workloads where speed matters most. Investors should weigh that distinction carefully. Public-market enthusiasm around the offering appears to be pricing Cerebras as a potential NVIDIA replacement, but the company's actual customer relationships — including the recently announced agreement with Amazon Web Services, which uses Cerebras alongside Amazon's own Trainium chips rather than in place of NVIDIA — look more like those of a complement than a direct competitor. If Cerebras's role in the market continues to develop as a complementary chip rather than a broad alternative to NVIDIA, a fully diluted valuation approaching $50 billion may prove difficult to justify. TSG's research team continues to evaluate these dynamics as part of its ongoing coverage of the company.

“The Cerebras IPO is the leading edge of what could be a historic wave of high-profile listings this year — SpaceX, Anthropic, and OpenAI all sit somewhere in that pipeline,” said Drew Spaventa, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TSG Invest. “Whether public markets have the capital to absorb all of them is a test we have not seen at this scale before. On Cerebras specifically, the technology has proven durable, but we remain cautious about a customer base this concentrated, and the company's ability to broaden it will be one of the things we watch most closely post-IPO.”

The TSG Venture 50 Index tracks 50 mid- to late-stage private companies selected for market position, growth profile, and venture capital backing. Cerebras is the first holding to exit the index via IPO; under TSG's rebalance methodology, a successor will be added in the coming weeks as part of the firm's regular index review. TSG Invest expects additional Venture 50 holdings to enter the IPO pipeline over the next 12 to 24 months as the broader market for late-stage technology listings continues to open.

TSG Invest maintains a detailed company page on Cerebras covering funding history, business model, customer base, valuation trajectory, and risk factors. The page is available at tsginvest.com/cerebras and is part of the firm's broader research effort across the Venture 50. Index coverage is provided for educational purposes and does not constitute an investment recommendation. Inclusion in or removal from the Venture 50 does not imply that TSG Invest or its affiliates currently offer or have access to shares in any listed company.

About TSG Invest

TSG Invest is the trade name of The Spaventa Group LLC, a multi-entity financial services holding company headquartered in Hauppauge, New York, with offices in Jersey City and Old Bridge, New Jersey. Founded in 2020 by Andrew “Drew” Spaventa (CRD# 6175466), the firm operates through TSG Alpha Partners LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser; TSG Capital Advisors LLC, a FINRA- and SIPC-member broker-dealer; TSG Insurance Services LLC; and TSG Fund Management. TSG Invest specializes in private market and pre-IPO investing, including the proprietary TSG Venture 50 Index, and delivers integrated wealth, retirement, and estate planning services to accredited investors and high-net-worth families.

For more information, visit www.tsginvest.com .

