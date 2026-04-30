TSG Invest Finalizes Venture 50, Launches Proprietary Index

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSG Invest, a multi-entity financial services firm providing accredited investors access to private market opportunities, today announced the completion of its proprietary TSG Venture 50 and the launch of the live Venture 50 Index. The five final additions include Ramp, Kalshi, and Saronic Technologies, bringing the index to its full 50-company roster ahead of one of the most active IPO calendars in over a decade.

The Venture 50 Index is TSG Invest's flagship research framework, tracking 50 high-growth pre-IPO private companies across artificial intelligence, defense, fintech, biotech, robotics, space, and energy. The live index measures price changes at the individual company level and aggregates that data into sector-level performance across the underlying universe. The April 2026 release marks the first phase of the product. Subsequent phases will incorporate pricing data from multiple secondary market sources, with the goal of giving accredited investors a bird's-eye view of valuation and pricing across the Venture 50 universe.

Among the five final additions are Ramp, the corporate spend management platform last valued at $32 billion in November 2025; Kalshi, the CFTC-regulated prediction markets exchange last valued at $22 billion in March 2026; and Saronic Technologies, the autonomous maritime defense company last valued at $9.25 billion in March 2026. The complete list of additions and the full Venture 50 roster are available on the index landing page.

“After nearly ten years in the private markets, I can say there are more successful startups today than at any point I have tracked,” said Drew Spaventa, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TSG Invest. “There are hundreds of pre-IPO companies actively trading in the secondary market today. The Venture 50 is a starting point for accredited investors to track what we believe are the names worth paying attention to — the companies that may likely define the next wave of public listings.”

The live Venture 50 Index and all 50 company profiles — including valuation summaries and risk factor disclosures — are now available at tsginvest.com/venture50 . Accredited investors interested in the access pathways for individual constituents can review TSG Invest's Pre-IPO Guide or contact the firm directly through the newsroom.

About TSG Invest

TSG Invest is the trade name of The Spaventa Group LLC, a multi-entity financial services holding company headquartered in Hauppauge, New York, with offices in Jersey City and Old Bridge, New Jersey. The firm operates through TSG Alpha Partners LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser; TSG Capital Advisors LLC, a FINRA- and SIPC-member broker-dealer; TSG Insurance Services LLC; and TSG Fund Management. TSG Invest specializes in private market and pre-IPO investing, including the proprietary TSG Venture 50 Index, and delivers integrated wealth, retirement, and estate planning services to accredited investors and high-net-worth families. For more information, visit www.tsginvest.com.

For more information, visit www.tsginvest.com.

Media Contact:

Ryan Tiernan, Media Relations

TSG Invest

Phone: (631) 210-7263

Email: info@tsginvest.com

Web: www.tsginvest.com