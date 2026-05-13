Techstars Selects Xendoo and Xero to Power Startup Financial Infrastructure

MIAMI, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xendoo , a venture backed fintech platform modernizing financial operations for growing businesses, today announced a strategic partnership with Techstars , one of the world’s leading startup accelerators. Through the partnership, Xendoo, alongside Xero , becomes the sole accounting and financial operations solution within the Techstars Universe.

The partnership strengthens Xendoo’s presence within the startup and venture ecosystem as founders face growing pressure to maintain tighter financial visibility earlier in the company lifecycle. By combining Xero’s cloud based accounting platform with Xendoo’s accounting and tax expertise, startups gain access to financial infrastructure built to support fundraising, growth, and investor reporting from the beginning.

“Founders today are expected to have sophisticated financial visibility much earlier than ever before,” said Lil Roberts. “This partnership allows us to help startups build with a stronger financial foundation from day one while still moving at startup speed.”

Techstars identified a recurring challenge across early stage companies: financial operations often remain reactive until fundraising or rapid growth exposes reporting gaps. As venture markets continue prioritizing operational discipline and capital efficiency, the partnership gives founders earlier access to modern financial systems designed to scale with them.

“Founders move incredibly fast, but without the right financial systems in place, that speed can create operational blind spots,” said Techstars. “Partnering with Xendoo gives our companies access to modern financial infrastructure early in their journey. We are proud to offer our portfolio a reliable, tech forward solution.”

The announcement follows Xendoo’s recent acquisition of Botkeeper’s Infinite AI automation technology, expanding the company’s automation capabilities and deepening its investment in scalable financial operations. The acquisition strengthens Xendoo’s ability to support companies from early stage startup through high growth scale while maintaining dedicated accounting expertise alongside AI driven efficiency.

About Xendoo

Xendoo delivers online bookkeeping, accounting, and tax services for small businesses and high-growth startups across the United States. With a combination of powerful technology and dedicated accountants, Xendoo provides weekly reconciliations, monthly financial statements, and year-round tax support—giving business owners accurate, up-to-date financials they can rely on.

Through its premier partnership with Xero, Xendoo will establish each founder directly on Xero, implementing a modern financial system built for scale with structured, real-time visibility from day one.

About Techstars

Techstars is a global investment business that provides access to capital, mentorship, and a powerful network to help entrepreneurs succeed. With a presence in over 150 countries and thousands of companies in its portfolio, Techstars has helped launch and scale some of the most innovative startups in the world. Its accelerator programs are designed to give founders the tools, connections, and guidance required to build high-growth companies.

Contact:

Alexis Kovic

Alexis.kovic@xendoo.com