Canon Unveils New EOS R6 V Full-Frame EOS Camera and RF20-50mm F4 L IS USM PZ Built-In Power Zoom Lens Empowering Creators to Achieve Maximum Creative Expression in Motion

Melville, NY, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc. a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the launch of the new full-frame EOS R6 V camera, the RF20-50mm F4 L IS USM PZ lens and accessories designed to empower the content creators and advanced videographers of today who seek flexibility, portability and high-end video performance in one powerful package. The EOS V-series lineup from Canon answers this call and delivers advanced video tools in a streamlined, creator-friendly system designed to let creativity soar.

Make Movie Magic with the EOS R6 V Camera

A new addition to the EOS V-series lineup specifically built for video capture, the EOS R6 V camera is designed for creatives who capture video on a daily basis who want control, operability, and reliability, with limited creative constraints. Designed for handheld and gimbal shots, the camera features robust in-body IS as well as a 7K / 32.5MP full-frame CMOS sensor, 7K 60p RAW, 7K 30p Open Gate, and support of Slow and Fast Mode. From short-form social video to long-form video productions and podcasts, the EOS R6 V camera is a powerful tool for exploring the expansive possibilities of self-produced storytelling.

Key features include:

32.5MP full-frame CMOS sensor, 4K up to 60p oversampled recording, and uncropped 4K 120p to deliver high-quality slow motion.

Advanced AF tracking optimized for video shooting, smooth autofocus performance for video, and in-body image stabilization for handheld shooting.

Enhanced operability and reliability, including a compact, flat body design with reduced profile, vertical shooting support with dedicated vertical tripod mount, and integrated zoom lever and tally lamp.

Internal cooling fan helping to enable extended shooting times.

Zooming In on Creativity

Every filmmaker toolkit needs a standout zoom lens, and the new RF20-50mm F4 L IS USM PZ zoom lens is an outstanding option. This full-frame compatible L-Series, RF mount lens is Canon’s first L-series lens to feature built-in power zoom without the need for additional accessories. With a versatile 20mm to 50mm focal range, it provides ultra-wide angle views, and zooms through to a standard field of view – bringing subject details within reach. The lens enables high-quality video imagery, balancing lightweight agility with professional-level performance.

Key features include:

Built in power zoom, with the ability to switch between manual and power zoom functionality, all controlled from a single zoom ring.

Constant f/4 aperture across the zoom range, maintains consistent image brightness while zooming from the expansive view of the 20mm wide, to the detailed 50mm telephoto setting, providing versatility for video and photo shooting.

Internal optical zoom design, for a balanced center of gravity essential for gimbal use.

Compact, lightweight design supporting comfortable and long-duration handheld and gimbal video shooting.

Ability to remotely power zoom the lens using the Canon Camera Connect app1 or through the use of Canon wireless Bluetooth® enabled remotes such as BR-E2 and BR-E1.

Accessories Designed for Flexibility

To complement the EOS R6 V camera and RF20-50mm F4 L IS USM PZ lens, Canon is debuting a range of optional accessories tailored to modern content production, including:

BR-E2 Wireless Remote Control: The BR-E2 Wireless Remote Control is a next-generation Bluetooth ® Low Energy remote supporting the new EOS R6 V camera as well as all other EOS cameras (excluding the EOS R100) or PowerShot cameras released from August 2022 onwards. Features include lever-operated zoom operations and exposure compensation, making it an ideal accessory for vlogging, livestreaming and solo shooting.

The BR-E2 Wireless Remote Control is a next-generation Bluetooth Low Energy remote supporting the new EOS R6 V camera as well as all other EOS cameras (excluding the EOS R100) or PowerShot cameras released from August 2022 onwards. Features include lever-operated zoom operations and exposure compensation, making it an ideal accessory for vlogging, livestreaming and solo shooting. HG-200TBR Multi-Function Tripod Grip : Features a versatile combination tripod and hand grip that is designed for both horizontal and vertical formats and supports both video and still shooting. A movie record button and zoom and exposure compensation levers provides smooth and intuitive movie shooting. Included with the HG-200TBR Multi-Function Tripod Grip, is the BR-E2 Wireless Remote Control.

: Features a versatile combination tripod and hand grip that is designed for both horizontal and vertical formats and supports both video and still shooting. A movie record button and zoom and exposure compensation levers provides smooth and intuitive movie shooting. Included with the HG-200TBR Multi-Function Tripod Grip, is the BR-E2 Wireless Remote Control. AD-M1 Macro Lite Adapter Set: A specialized accessory set designed for use with macro lenses and select standard lenses. The kit includes a mount ring, micro lite adapter and flash head mount, enabling enhanced close-up photography and creative lighting control.

New Content Creator Kits

To empower creators of all varieties, Canon is also launching new content creator kits including:

Creator Accessory Kit II: Stereo Microphone DM-E100, Tripod Grip HG-200TBR and Wireless Remote Control BR-E2

PowerShot V1 Video Creator Kit: PowerShot V1 camera, Tripod Grip HG-200TBR and Wireless Remote Control BR-E2

EOS R50 V Video Creator Kit: EOS R50 V camera and RF-S14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ Lens Kit, Tripod Grip HG-200TBR and Wireless Remote Control BR-E2

Availability

The Canon EOS R6 V camera body only, kit with the RF20-50mm F4 L IS USM PZ lens, or the Stop Motion Animation Firmware2 are expected to be available in late June and July for an estimated retail price of $2,499.00, $3,699.00 and $2,599.00 respectively3. The Canon RF20-50mm F4 L IS USM PZ lens is expected to be available in late June for an estimated retail price of $1,399.003.

The BR-E2 Wireless Remote Control, HG-200TBR Multi-Function Tripod Grip and AD-M1 Macro Lite Adapter Set are expected to be available in late June for an estimated retail price of $69.99, $159.99, $179.99 respectively3.

The Creator Accessory Kit II, PowerShot V1 Video Creator Kit and the EOS R50 V Video Creator Kit are expected to be available in early July for an estimated retail price of $249.99, $1,279.00 and $1,199.00 respectively3.

For more information about Canon's latest innovations and products, please visit www.usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2025 has ranked in the top-10 overall in U.S. patents granted for 42 consecutive years4. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

1 Compatible with select smartphone and tablet devices (Android™ version 5.0 or later and the following iOS® devices: iPhone iOS 12.0 or later, iPadOS 13.7 or later, iPod Touch 12.0 or later) equipped with Bluetooth® version 4.1 or later and the Camera Connect App Ver. 2.7.30. This application is not guaranteed to operate on all listed devices, even if minimum requirements are met.

2Certain camera features are disabled when the Stop Motion Animation Firmware is installed. For more details, visit https://www.usa.canon.com/explore/stop-motion-animation-firmware

3 Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice.

4 Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.