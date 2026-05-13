WGU Launches Nation’s First At-Scale, Online Bachelor of Science in AI Engineering

SALT LAKE CITY, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WGU, the largest conferrer of technology degrees in the U.S., announced today the launch the nation’s first accredited, competency-based Bachelor of Science in AI Engineering (BSAIE), also among the first bachelor’s degree programs nationally in AI Engineering as a standalone undergraduate discipline.

“This represents an important milestone in higher education. WGU’s AI Engineering bachelor’s degree is the first to be delivered through a competency-based model – where every skill is validated, not assumed,” said WGU School of Technology SVP Paul Bingham. “That distinction matters. Graduates don’t just earn a degree; they leave with a portfolio of proven, job-ready capabilities that align with what employers demand today. Employers can be confident WGU’s BSAIE graduates have already demonstrated skills needed to contribute on day one.”

With its competency-based learning model, academic rigor, industry relevance and six-month flat rate tuition rate of $4,2001, WGU’s BSAIE has the potential to transform the AI engineering workforce at scale. Unlike traditional software engineering, data analytics or computer science degree programs that emphasize theory or isolated experimentation, WGU’s BSAIE teaches students how to integrate machine learning models into real applications, automate AI workflows, manage AI infrastructure and apply ethical and governance principles throughout the engineering lifecycle.

In addition, students earn along with the BSAIE a Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals certification at no extra cost or time.

The result is a workforce-ready graduate who can contribute to AI initiatives immediately. Graduates of the BSAIE program are prepared for a wide range of job titles that are in high demand, such as:

Machine Learning Engineer (entry-level)

Artificial Intelligence Engineer

Software Engineer (AI focused)

Data Scientist

Data Engineer (AI pipelines)

Backend Engineer with AI integration

Applied AI Developer

Artificial Intelligence Architect

WGU’s Workforce Decoded report showed that 48% of employers surveyed said skills obsolescence is a major issue in the workplace, and 21% are hiring more candidates with AI-specific skills or certifications, underscoring the growing importance of AI readiness in the workforce. These findings illustrate the need for entry- and junior-level professionals to differentiate themselves through degrees, industry-recognized credentials and job-relevant experience as AI continues to reshape hiring expectations. WGU’s BSAIE is designed to help prepare an AI-ready workforce for this evolving industry need. For more information about WGU’s School of Technology Bachelor of Science in AI Engineering, visit https://www.wgu.edu/online-it-degrees/ai-engineering.html

About WGU

WGU’s mission is to change lives for the better by creating pathways to opportunity. That mission drives lasting impact for individuals and communities while strengthening the talent economy of tomorrow. Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors, the nonprofit was founded on the belief that talent is universal, but opportunity is not—and that education is a powerful catalyst for upward mobility and workforce resilience. Purpose-built as a tech-enabled, competency-based university, WGU expands access to affordable, high-quality education through workforce-aligned programs and pathways that deliver value for students, particularly those not well served by traditional higher education. By continually reimagining how education is designed, delivered, and accessed, WGU connects talent to opportunity and advances economic mobility for individuals and families. This model prepares learners for in-demand roles and supports a workforce equipped to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving economy. Learn more at wgu.edu.