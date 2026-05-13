Changes in Martela’s management team

Martela Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 13.5.2026, at 17.30

The employment of Martela’s Vice President, Customer Success, and a member of the Group Management Team, Kimmo Hakkala, will come to an end. Hakkala will continue as a member of the Group Management Team until 1 June 2026 and thereafter remain with the company for an agreed transition period.

“I would like to thank Kimmo for his contribution to developing Martela’s sales and Customer Success function, and I wish him success for the future”, says CEO Ville Taipale.

Martela Oyj

Ville Taipale

CEO

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NASDAQ Helsinki

Main news media

www.martela.com

Martela is a Nordic leader specialising in user-centric working and learning environments. We create the best places to work and offer our customers the Martela Lifecycle solutions which combine furniture and related services into a seamless whole.