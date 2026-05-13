Envorso Appoints Stuart Taylor as New CEO; Scott Tobin Named Chairman

SEATTLE, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envorso, a technology consulting firm serving leading tech, automotive, and mobility companies such as Nvidia, Qualcomm, Bosch, Stellantis, Microsoft, and Rivian, today named Stuart Taylor as Chief Executive Officer. In this role, Taylor will have full responsibility for the company’s strategic direction, operations, and financial performance. He was previously the company’s Chief Product Officer.

"Stuart combines deep technical expertise with hands-on field experience and a real instinct for how AI-native organizations actually work," said Adrian Balfour, Founder of Envorso. "He's the right leader for our next phase of growth.”

Stuart previously served as Deputy CEO for Electronics and Software at VinFast and as Executive Director of Enterprise Technology at Ford Motor Company, where he led full-stack development of the digital cockpit, mobile applications, and cloud services supporting vehicle connectivity.

“I’m excited to step into the CEO role at such an important stage in Envorso’s growth,” said Taylor. “I’m grateful for the trust and confidence of the leadership team and the advisory board. I look forward to building on the strong foundation we’ve established as we continue to expand our capabilities, deepen client partnerships, and deliver meaningful outcomes for our customers.”

Scott Tobin transitions from Chief Executive Officer to Chairman of the Board, where he will focus on board engagement, structured input on company strategy, and rigorous performance oversight. During his nearly eight-year tenure as CEO, Tobin led Envorso from its inception to a growing firm with a diverse client base across the automotive and technology sectors.

Tobin brings extensive global automotive experience to the role. He previously served as Lincoln's Director of Product Development, where he played a central role in the brand's technology advancements, with earlier leadership roles in product development, quality, and strategy across the United States, Asia, and Europe.

"Scott's perspective across product, technology, and strategy will be critical as we scale," said Balfour. "As Chairman, he'll sharpen our strategic focus and help build the foundation for long-term growth.”

“This transition is the result of thoughtful planning,” said Tobin. “As Chairman, I look forward to working closely with the leadership team and advisory board to help shape Envorso’s continued success.”

The leadership transition reflects Envorso’s focus on scaling its AI-forward consulting services and expanding support for both product incubation and client delivery.

About Envorso:

Envorso is a boutique consulting firm helping leading enterprises accelerate digital and product transformation. Across automotive, manufacturing, technology, healthcare, finance, and energy, we bring deep expertise in software platforms, engineering systems, and software-defined innovation to deliver products and programs that move the needle. We're your go-to, for how-to. https://www.envorso.com

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