4 Endodontist-Approved Tips to Help Save Your Natural Teeth

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Nothing looks, feels or functions quite like your natural teeth. They’re designed to last a lifetime and, when properly cared for, they often do. Even in the event of an infection or disease that requires additional care, most Americans agree their natural teeth are worth protecting.

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In fact, a survey commissioned by the American Association of Endodontists found 61% of Americans would prefer a treatment that saves their natural tooth and about 78% would do almost anything to avoid losing one.

Despite this strong preference, many people delay or avoid dental care altogether. Financial concerns frequently disrupt dental care, with 60% of survey respondents admitting they’ve put off going to the dentist even when they suspected something was wrong. However, postponing care can turn a manageable problem into a more serious one.

When facing dental problems, like severe tooth pain or infection, some may consider removing the tooth as a quick fix. Extraction isn’t always the best solution, though, and can have lasting consequences on both oral health and confidence.

“When possible, you should always consider treatments to save your teeth,” said Dr. Craig Noblett, president, American Association of Endodontists. “You may think, ‘why not have a tooth pulled, especially if no one can see it,’ but you will know your tooth is missing and it will negatively impact your quality of life. Missing teeth can cause other teeth to shift, affecting your ability to properly chew and ruin your smile.”

Another option exists: root canal treatment. While survey data reveals 39% of people are equally concerned about the procedure and losing a natural tooth, 33% worry more about the procedure itself. However, advancements in technology and anesthesia have made root canals – dental procedures to remove inflamed or infected pulp inside the tooth then clean, fill and seal it – are more comfortable than their reputation suggests, similar to getting a routine filling.

To help maintain your smile for the long-term, consider these tips from Noblett to protect your natural teeth and avoid unnecessary tooth loss:

Act immediately when you experience symptoms of swelling or pain. Pain, swelling or sensitivity shouldn’t be ignored. Acting fast is especially critical in urgent situations. For example, fewer than half of Americans (46%) are aware that a knocked-out tooth can often be saved if treated quickly by a dental specialist. Most endodontists can accommodate emergency cases, even on weekends, ensuring you’ll be seen quickly.

Choose root canal treatment instead of extraction when possible. No denture, bridge or implant will look, feel and function as well as a natural tooth. In many cases, extraction is more painful than the infection itself and replacing an extracted tooth with an artificial one requires additional dental visits that can quickly add up. On the other hand, a root canal completed by an endodontist is virtually painless and typically requires less follow up. In fact, patients who experience root canals are six times more likely to describe it as painless compared to those who have a tooth extracted.

Ask questions about your treatment options. If your dentist recommends tooth extraction, ask whether a root canal is an alternative. A study published in the “Journal of Translational Medicine” suggests that successfully treating tooth infection and inflammation through root canal therapy may support broader health benefits, including improvements in markers related to blood sugar and cholesterol, reducing both the risk of diabetes and heart disease.

Look for a specialist if needed. If you’re told root canal is not an option, ask why and request a second opinion. Since endodontists can offer solutions dentists cannot, asking for a referral to a local specialist may allow for more advanced care. You can also use the American Association of Endodontists’ Find an Endodontist search tool to find a practice near you.





Learn more about how endodontists can help protect your natural teeth for a lifetime by visiting aae.org/patients.

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