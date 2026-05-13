Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Announces Technology Partnership with Gotion to Deliver U.S.-Manufactured Battery Energy Storage Systems

LAFOX, Ill., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) today announced a new technology partnership with Gotion Inc, a global manufacturer of advanced battery technologies, to bring large-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) to the multi-billion dollar U.S. market. The collaboration brings together two Illinois-based companies, Richardson Electronics in LaFox, Illinois, and Gotion Illinois’ battery manufacturing facility in Manteno, Illinois, to meet the rapidly growing demand for energy storage across commercial and industrial (C&I) and utility-scale applications.

Through this partnership, Richardson Electronics and Gotion will introduce two advanced BESS platforms: a 760-kWh system designed for C&I energy storage applications and a 5 MWh system engineered to support large-scale utility deployments. These systems will support projects ranging from customized C&I installations to large-scale utility projects in the hundreds of megawatts.

Manufactured and assembled in Manteno, Illinois, the new battery energy storage solutions will help customers manage rising electricity costs while providing greater control over energy usage and improving grid resilience. The collaboration also aligns with the continued growth of battery storage in Illinois following the rollout of the Illinois Climate Resilience and Grid Advancement (CRGA) program, which provides rebates of up to $250 per kWh for standalone battery energy storage systems.

With battery storage at the center of Illinois’ clean energy strategy, Richardson Electronics is well-positioned to support the expansion of BESS projects throughout the state and across the United States. The initiative will target both large-scale utility projects and customized C&I installations, helping organizations reduce energy costs and improve operational flexibility.

“Richardson Electronics is excited to partner with Gotion as we expand our power management and energy storage solutions portfolio,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Power & Microwave Technologies and Green Energy Solutions groups. “Gotion’s advanced battery technology combined with Richardson’s deep knowledge of the U.S. power market and global engineering support capabilities positions us well to bring reliable, high-performance battery energy storage solutions to customers across utility and commercial markets.”

Under the agreement, Gotion will provide advanced battery technology produced at Gotion’s Illinois manufacturing hub in Manteno, Illinois, while Richardson Electronics will leverage its extensive experience in the U.S. energy market to support commercialization, engineering integration, and go-to-market strategy.

“This partnership reflects Gotion’s long-term commitment to building a localized, resilient battery supply chain in the United States,” said Jacky Yu, VP of Sales, Gotion, Inc. “By combining our advanced battery technology with Richardson Electronics’ deep market expertise, we are enabling scalable, domestically supported energy storage solutions that meet the growing reliability, cost and performance needs of U.S. customers across commercial, industrial and utility segments.”

“Our collaboration in Illinois represents an important step in expanding U.S.-based manufacturing and deployment of energy storage systems, supporting grid modernization, energy independence, and economic development,” Mr. Yu added.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, green energy products, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; CT X-ray tubes; and customized display solutions. More than 50% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Green Energy Solutions

Richardson Electronics Green Energy Solutions combines our key technology partners and engineered solutions capabilities to design and manufacture key products for the fast-growing energy storage market and power management applications. As a designer, manufacturer, technology partner, and authorized distributor, GES's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and engineered solutions using our core design engineering and manufacturing capabilities on a global basis. We provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. GES focuses on products for numerous green energy applications such as wind, solar, hydrogen, and electric vehicles and other power management applications that support green solutions such as synthetic diamond manufacturing. For more information, visit us at https://www.rell.com/greenenergysolutions/.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 75 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. The Power & Microwave Technologies group continues this legacy and complements it with new products from the world's most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at rellpower.com | relltubes.com | rellaser.com.

About Gotion Inc.

Gotion Inc. is focused on advancing next-generation battery technology and energy storage solutions for the North American market. The company supports the development and localization of battery manufacturing, system integration, and energy storage deployment across the United States. Gotion Inc. works with local partners across the energy ecosystem to deliver reliable, high-performance solutions that strengthen grid resilience and support the transition to a more secure and sustainable energy future. For more information, visit us at https://www.gotion.com/

About Gotion Illinois

Gotion Illinois is developing advanced battery manufacturing capabilities in Manteno, Illinois, supporting the production and assembly of battery energy storage systems for domestic applications. The facility is designed to serve growing demand for energy storage across commercial, industrial, and utility-scale markets, while contributing to local job creation and the expansion of a U.S.-based battery supply chain. For more information, visit us at https://gotionillinois.com/

Contact Information:

Scott DuBois

Director Business Development | BESS

Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

630.277.2105 | sdubois@rell.com | rell.com